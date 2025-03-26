BHIM 3.0: Track, manage & split expenses with support of 15 languages

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) , has launched Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) 3.0, marking the third evolution of the popular digital payments platform.

BHIM , initially introduced in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , has been instrumental in fostering digital payments across India. The newly launched BHIM 3.0 aims to provide a more seamless and user-friendly experience with improved accessibility, financial management tools, and exclusive offerings for businesses.

Key features of BHIM 3.0

For users:

Expanded language support: Now available in 15+ Indian languages to cater to a wider audience.

Optimised for low internet areas: Ensures uninterrupted transactions even in regions with weak or unstable network connectivity.

Advanced money management: New tools allow users to efficiently track, manage, and split expenses.

Split expenses: Enables users to divide bills among friends and family for easy payments.

Family mode: Allows users to onboard family members, monitor shared expenses, and assign payments for better financial planning.

Spends analytics: Provides a categorised breakdown of monthly expenses through an intuitive dashboard.

Action needed: A built-in task assistant that reminds users of pending bills, UPI Lite activation, and low balance alerts.

For merchants:

BHIM Vega: A seamless in-app payment solution that integrates directly with online merchant platforms, allowing customers to complete transactions without switching to third-party applications.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Kumar Choudhary highlighted BHIM’s critical role in revolutionising digital payments in India. “BHIM has always been a game-changer in ensuring secure and simple digital transactions. With BHIM 3.0, we take another step toward empowering users, merchants, and banks, further advancing India’s digital financial landscape,” he said.

“BHIM 3.0 is designed to meet the needs of today’s users in the fast-evolving world of digital payments. Built for Bharat, it prioritises safety, convenience, and inclusion. BHIM 3.0 will enhance the user experience while promoting financial empowerment across all sections of society,” said Lalitha Nataraj, CEO of NBSL.

Nationwide rollout

BHIM 3.0 will be introduced in phases across different platforms, with full availability expected by April 2025. As India continues its journey toward a cashless economy, the enhanced features of BHIM 3.0 are set to further boost digital payments and financial accessibility across the country.