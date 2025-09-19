For Indian savers who rely on fixed deposits, the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut on Thursday may be a cue to act quickly. The Fed lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4%–4.25%, its first reduction since December 2024. "If the Fed continues to ease and the RBI cuts another 50 basis points, FDs could slip closer to 6%. This is particularly relevant for senior citizens who rely on interest for regular income. Even a 0.5% drop can leave a noticeable dent in monthly cash flows," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com. Markets will now be watching whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will follow with more cuts, which could bring deposit rates down further.

In its last policy review on August 6, the RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. But it has already trimmed rates by 100 basis points in 2025, a move that has pushed lenders to scale back on deposit offerings. Fixed deposits hold ground Despite softening rates, fixed deposits continue to appeal to those who prefer stability. "For FD investors, the smarter move is to diversify or ladder deposits. Laddering FDs—staggering them across different maturities—can help soften the impact of rate cuts," Shetty recommended. Take a look at the highest rates across banks and NBFCs, according to data shared by Paisabazaar:

List of Best FD Rates Offer by Bank in Sept 2025: Small finance banks FD Rates ESAF Small Finance Bank Highest: 7.60% (444 days) 1-year: 4.75% 3-year: 6% 5-year: 5.75% Jana Small Finance Bank Highest: 8% (5 years) 1-year: 7.25% 3-year: 7.50% 5-year: 8% slice Small Finance Bank Highest: 7.75% (18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days) 1-year: 6.25% 3-year: 7.50% 5-year: 7% Suryoday Small Finance Bank Highest: 8.20% (5 years) 1-year: 7.40% 3-year: 7.25% 5-year: 8.20% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Highest: 7.65% (2 years to 3 years) 1-year: 6% 3-year: 7.65%

5-year: 7.25% Private sector banks FD Rates Bandhan Bank Highest: 7.20% (2 years to less than 3 years) 1-year: 7% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 5.85% DCB Bank Highest: 7.20% (27 months to <28 months; above 60 months to 61 months) 1-year: 6.90% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 7% Jammu & Kashmir Bank Highest: 7.10% (888 days) 1-year: 6.60% 3-year: 6.75% 5-year: 6.50% RBL Bank Highest: 7.20% (2 years 1 day to 3 years) 1-year: 7% 3-year: 7.20% 5-year: 6.70% SBM Bank India Highest: 7.50% (5 years) 1-year: 6.90% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 7.50% Public sector banks FD Rates

Bank of Maharashtra Highest: 6.70% (366 days) 1-year: 6.20% 3-year: 6.20% 5-year: 6.10% Central Bank of India Highest: 6.75% (2222 days; 3333 days) 1-year: 6.40% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6.25% Indian Bank Highest: 6.70% (444 days) 1-year: 6.10% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6% Indian Overseas Bank Highest: 6.70% (444 days) 1-year: 6.60% 3-year: 6.20% 5-year: 6.20% Punjab & Sind Bank Highest: 6.70% (444 days) 1-year: 6% 3-year: 6% 5-year: 6.10% Tax rules on FD interest Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable, with tax deducted at source (TDS) once it crosses a limit. Budget 2025 revised these thresholds: