Maternity breaks cost Indian women heavily: 45% see over 20% gender pay gap

Almost one in two professionals in India (45%) believes that the country faces a gender pay gap of over 20%, driven largely by maternity-related career breaks and workplace bias, according to a new report released on Thursday by Naukri.com.

The survey, conducted among more than 20,000 professionals across 80 industries and eight cities, found that 51% of respondents identified maternity breaks as the single biggest cause of unequal pay, while 27% pointed to workplace bias and perceptions of women at work as the primary factor.

The belief in maternity-related career setbacks was strongest among employees in IT (56%), pharma (55%), and automobile (53%) sectors. The impact was particularly felt by professionals with 5–10 years (54%) and 10–15 years (53%) of experience—career stages that most commonly coincide with maternity breaks.

When asked which industries had the widest pay disparities, half of all respondents flagged IT as the worst performer (50%), far outpacing real estate (21%), FMCG (18%), and banking (12%). Geographically, India’s technology hubs—Hyderabad (59%) and Bengaluru (58%)—voiced the highest concerns about pay inequities in IT, the report added. Sectoral breakdowns revealed stark contrasts. While industries such as aviation (57%), education (52%), and IT (50%) reflected sharper perceptions of gender pay inequality, traditional sectors painted a more optimistic picture. In oil & gas, more than one in four respondents said the gap was negligible (0–5%), suggesting lower levels of disparity.