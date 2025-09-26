The benchmark Indian equity indices slipped again on Friday, marking their sixth straight session of losses. Nifty closed at its lowest level in seven months. With such uncertainty weighing on markets, many risk-averse investors, particularly senior citizens, are turning once again to the dependable option of fixed deposits.

Most banks offer senior citizens higher returns, usually about 50 basis points more than standard rates. “So, it makes sense to choose senior citizen FDs and compare the interest rates of banks where you are planning to start your FD accounts,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com.

Best banks for senior citizen FD interest rates

Many prefer banks they already have a relationship with, but it may be worth exploring others if they offer stronger returns. Small finance banks, for example, are offering some of the highest FD rates for senior citizen in the market.

Examples, provided by Paisabazaar include: Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD Rates Highest: 8.40% (5 years) 1 year: 7.60% | 3 years: 7.45% | 5 years: 8.40% | 10 years: 7.45% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Highest: 8.15% (2–3 years) 1 year: 6.50% | 3 years: 8.15% | 5 years: 7.75% | 10 years: 7.50% ESAF Small Finance Bank Highest: 8.10% (444 days) 1 year: 5.25% | 3 years: 6.50% | 5 years: 6.25% | 10 years: 6.25% Jana Small Finance Bank Highest: 8% (above 2–3 years; also 5 years) 1 year: 7.75% | 3 years: 8% | 5 years: 8% | 10 years: 7%

Among private and public sector banks: Private sector banks FD Rates SBM Bank India Highest: 8% (5 years) 1 year: 7.40% | 3 years: 7.50% | 5 years: 8% | 10 years: 7.20% YES Bank FD Rates Highest: 7.75% (3–<5 years) 1 year: 7.15% | 3 years: 7.75% | 5 years: 7.50% | 10 years: 7.50% Bandhan Bank FD Rates Highest: 7.70% (2–<3 years) 1 year: 7.50% | 3 years: 7.50% | 5 years: 6.60% | 10 years: 6.60% RBL Bank FD Rates Highest: 7.70% (18 months–3 years) 1 year: 7.50% | 3 years: 7.70% | 5 years: 7.20% | 10 years: 7.20%

Super Senior Citizens: +0.25% across all tenures Public sector banks FD Rates Central Bank of India Highest: 7.25% (2222 days; 3333 days) 1 year: 6.90% | 3 years: 6.75% | 5 years: 6.75% | 10 years: 6.75% Bank of Maharashtra Highest: 7.20% (366 days) 1 year: 6.70% | 3 years: 6.70% | 5 years: 6.60% | 10 years: 6.60% Indian Bank Highest: 7.20% (444 days) 1 year: 6.60% | 3 years: 6.75% | 5 years: 6.50% | 10 years: 6.75% Super Senior Citizens: +0.25% Indian Overseas Bank Highest: 7.20% (444 days) 1 year: 7.10% | 3 years: 6.70% | 5 years: 6.70% | 10 years: 6.70%

Super Senior Citizens: +0.25% Punjab & Sind Bank Highest: 7.20% (444 days) 1 year: 6.50% | 3 years: 6.50% | 5 years: 6.60% | 10 years: 6.50% Super Senior Citizens: +0.15% (on special tenures: 375, 444, 777, 999 days, and Green Earth deposits) FD laddering strategy for senior citizens Rather than investing the full amount in one FD, senior citizens can split their money across multiple deposits with different maturities. “For instance, if you have Rs 20 lakh to invest, you can split it into four FDs of Rs 5 lakh each with maturities of 1 year, 1.5 years, 2 years, and 2.5 years, providing you with annual liquidity as each FD matures,” explained Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money.

This approach also ensures coverage under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), which insures up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, per bank. It can also help reduce tax deducted at source (TDS), since interest income spread across deposits may stay below the Rs 50,000 annual threshold for senior citizens. Keep track of changing FD rates Banks revise FD rates from time to time, so investors may find it worthwhile to switch their deposits if more attractive rates become available. FD tenure options explained The FD tenure is the agreed period during which funds remain locked. “You can arrange FD tenures into short, mid, and long terms. Short-term would range from 7 days to 1 year, mid-term from 1–5 years, and long-term from 5–10 years. Generally, longer tenures give you higher interest rates, but short-term FDs provide frequent access to funds,” said Shetty.