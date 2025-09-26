New RBI rules make banks fully liable if payment safeguards fail: Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new directions on authenticating digital transactions, seeking to balance consumer safety and ease of use. The rules were notified on Thursday and will apply to banks and non-bank payment system providers from April 1.

Two-factor authentication stays central

Every domestic digital payment must be verified using at least two distinct factors of authentication, according to the RBI. These could come from:

Something you know: Password, PIN, or passphrase

Something you have: A card, token, or SMS-based one-time password (OTP)

Something you are: Biometric data such as fingerprint or facial recognition

One of these factors should be dynamic. For example, an OTP that is unique to a single transaction qualifies, ensuring that even if one credential is compromised, the overall security is not. Risk-based checks for safer payments The guidelines allow issuers to go beyond the minimum requirement, especially when transactions appear unusual. Lenders and payment providers can analyse: Transaction location

Device attributes

Spending behaviour

Past transaction history Based on risk, issuers may seek extra confirmation, such as a notification via DigiLocker, for high-value or unusual payments. Cross-border safeguards The RBI has set timelines for cross-border card-not-present transactions. By October 1, card issuers will need to implement a risk-based system to validate such transactions. They must also register their Bank Identification Numbers (BINs) with card networks to ensure seamless authentication when requests come from overseas merchants.