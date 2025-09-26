'Bali belly' can cost up to ₹5 lakh: How travel insurance can help

Every year, thousands of Indian tourists make their way to Bali for its beaches, culture and nightlife. But many return with more than holiday memories. A bout of “Bali belly” – a form of traveller’s diarrhoea caused by contaminated food, water or poor hygiene – can strike without warning.

Doctors in Indonesia say symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and dehydration are common, with some cases serious enough to require hospital admission, intravenous fluids and medication. However, it doesn't only happen in Bali - "Delhi belly", the "Rangoon runs" and "Montezuma's revenge" are all versions of the same thing, and all caused by food or water contamination, according to University of Sydney professor of paediatrics and child health, Elizabeth Elliott. The illnesses are characterised by the rapid onset of diarrhoea, with or without vomiting, sometimes with fever, tummy pain and muscle aches.

But in the case of Bali, treatment bills can climb to Rs 3 lakh or more, with hospitals often asking for upfront payment before care, according to Policybazaar. How insurance can step in Travel insurance can provide a financial cushion in such situations. Policies cover doctor visits, hospital stays and medicines, helping travellers avoid paying out of pocket. Since domestic health insurance generally does not extend overseas, even minor illnesses can leave holidaymakers facing steep costs. In severe cases of dehydration or infection, patients may need to be shifted to a larger hospital or flown back to India. Medical evacuation and air ambulance services can cost several thousand dollars. Comprehensive insurance plans usually cover these expenses.

If illness forces an early return home, policies may also reimburse non-refundable costs such as unused hotel bookings or flights. Costs that add up quickly Meet Kapadia, business head for travel insurance at a financial services company, said the risks are often underestimated. “Today a comprehensive travel insurance is more than a safeguard for flight delays or lost baggage. It’s a crucial financial shield that covers medical emergency as your domestic health insurance often won't cover you overseas,” said Kapadia. He added, “Travel insurance can prevent you from paying out of pocket for consultations and treatment as most international hospitalisations cost anywhere between ₹3–5 lakh and even a minor stomach infection or food poisoning abroad can run up bills of over several lakhs. A comprehensive policy ensures coverage for emergency hospitalisation, cashless treatment, and even trip extensions due to illness. For just a few hundred rupees a day, travellers can mitigate such high out-of-pocket risks, making travel insurance one of the most cost-efficient protections for overseas trips.”

Travel insurance plans For a 30-year old person travelling to Bali for 6 days with no pre-existing disease (PED), here are few travel insurance plans as per Policybazaar: Tata AIG – International Plus Gold Sum insured: $250,000 Cost: ₹135 per day (₹808 for 6 days) Covers: medical expenses, personal accident (₹15,00,000), accidental death ($15,000), disablement ($15,000) Pre-existing disease cover: $10,000 (no deductible) ICICI Lombard – Trip Secure Plus Sum insured: $250,000 (deductible $100) Cost: ₹110 per day (₹656 for 6 days) Covers: medical expenses, personal accident ($15,000), medical evacuation ($200,000), repatriation of mortal remains ($250,000), daily allowances ($150 per 5 days)