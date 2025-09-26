46% women left work after marriage 42% men took loans for divorce: Survey

Loans, alimony, liabilities
- Nearly 46 per cent of women reduced or gave up paid work after marriage.
- 42 per cent of men took loans to meet alimony payments or legal expenses, according to the survey.
- 29 per cent of men paying alimony reported a negative net worth post-divorce.
- 38 per cent of men’s annual income went towards maintenance payments.
- 19 per cent of women spent more than Rs 5 lakh on divorce-related costs, compared to 49 per cent of men.
- 53 per cent of women received more than half their husband’s net worth as alimony. In 26 per cent of cases, the amount exceeded the husband’s total net worth.
Financial rifts
- 67 per cent of respondents of both genders said they had frequent financial arguments.
- 43 per cent cited financial disputes or disparities as a direct cause of their divorce.
- At the time of marriage, 56 per cent of women were in lower income brackets than their husbands, while just 2 per cent earned more.
Experts call for money talks before marriage
Why it matters for personal finance
- Responsibility for existing loans and future savings goals.
- Support for ageing parents of both partners.
- Income volatility and acceptable lifestyle standards.
- Long-term investment and financial planning responsibilities.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app