46% women left work after marriage 42% men took loans for divorce: Survey

Couples blame financial disputes as cause for marriages breaking down, it says

A man signing divorce papers. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Most couples blame financial disputes or disparities as the cause for their divorce, according to a finance advisory company’s survey that tracked the impact of marriages breaking down.
 
1 Finance Magazine, the eponymous publication of a financial advisory firm, questioned 1,258 people who are divorced or have filed for divorce in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.
 

Loans, alimony, liabilities

 
  • Nearly 46 per cent of women reduced or gave up paid work after marriage. 
  • 42 per cent of men took loans to meet alimony payments or legal expenses, according to the survey. 
  • 29 per cent of men paying alimony reported a negative net worth post-divorce. 
  • 38 per cent of men’s annual income went towards maintenance payments. 
  • 19 per cent of women spent more than Rs 5 lakh on divorce-related costs, compared to 49 per cent of men. 
  • 53 per cent of women received more than half their husband’s net worth as alimony. In 26 per cent of cases, the amount exceeded the husband’s total net worth.

 

Financial rifts

 
The survey said financial incompatibility is a frequent cause for marriages breaking down.
 
  • 67 per cent of respondents of both genders said they had frequent financial arguments. 
  • 43 per cent cited financial disputes or disparities as a direct cause of their divorce. 
  • At the time of marriage, 56 per cent of women were in lower income brackets than their husbands, while just 2 per cent earned more.
 

Experts call for money talks before marriage

 
“Financial incompatibility is among the leading causes of divorce. The costs of separation then compound the strain, creating a spiral of instability,” said Keval Bhanushali, cofounder and chief executive officer of 1 Finance.
 

Why it matters for personal finance

 
For individuals, the report is a reminder that financial preparedness is as critical as emotional readiness when entering a marriage. Experts recommend candidly discussing:
 
  • Responsibility for existing loans and future savings goals. 
  • Support for ageing parents of both partners. 
  • Income volatility and acceptable lifestyle standards. 
  • Long-term investment and financial planning responsibilities.
 
Aligning financial expectations early could prevent costly disputes later, while ensuring stability if relationships falter.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

