Fixed deposits: A low-risk option if you are not the worrying type

Here is a detailed list of the fixed deposit interest rates being offered by various banks across different tenures

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
A fixed deposit is the investment equivalent of fire-and-forget. If you are not too finicky about high returns, and do not want to take too many risks in other investment asset classes, they are usually a safe option. But there's a catch: interest rates vary across banks and tenures, so make sure to compare these well before making a decision. To make your choice easier, here's a detailed list of various FDs and rates being offered by small finance banks (SFBs), as well as public, private, and foreign banks, courtesy of Paisabazaar. 

Topics :Fixed Deposit

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

