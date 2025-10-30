Fixed deposits: A low-risk option if you are not the worrying type

A fixed deposit is the investment equivalent of fire-and-forget. If you are not too finicky about high returns, and do not want to take too many risks in other investment asset classes, they are usually a safe option. But there's a catch: interest rates vary across banks and tenures, so make sure to compare these well before making a decision. To make your choice easier, here's a detailed list of various FDs and rates being offered by small finance banks (SFBs), as well as public, private, and foreign banks, courtesy of Paisabazaar.