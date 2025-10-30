Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 0% GST makes health insurance a hot pick for bigger, long-term cover: Study

0% GST makes health insurance a hot pick for bigger, long-term cover: Study

Tax-free health cover drives surge in ₹15-25 lakh plans across age groups

Health Insurance Premiums
Health Insurance Premiums
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government’s move to make retail health insurance GST-free has done more than just cut costs, it has changed the way Indians buy health cover. New data from Policybazaar shows a sharp rise in demand for bigger covers and comprehensive protection.
 

What’s changed after the 0 per cent GST exemption

  • The average sum insured has jumped 38 per cent, from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. 
  • Nearly half of all new buyers (45 per cent) now opt for policies in the Rs 15–25 lakh range. 
  • Only 18 per cent are sticking with smaller covers below Rs 10 lakh. 
  • Millennials and mid-aged consumers are driving this shift, showing growing awareness of health and financial risks.

Seniors and smaller cities step up

The surge isn’t just among younger policyholders or metro buyers:
 
  • Older customers (61-75 years and above) have shown an 11.5 per cent rise in buying high-value covers 
  • Tier-II cities are catching up, those choosing Rs 15-25 lakh plans rose from 44.1 per cent to 48.6 per cent 
  • Meanwhile, small-cover plans dropped from 24.1 per cent to 16.8 per cent, showing people outside metros now want better protection against medical costs

Why people are upgrading

Rising hospital bills and post-pandemic health awareness are key triggers. Buyers are realising that a low-cover plan often falls short when faced with long hospital stays or critical illnesses. Locking in a higher sum insured while young and healthy is also helping them avoid exclusions later in life.
 

Add-ons and riders are gaining traction

Customers are also customising their policies for wider protection:
 
Day-1 pre-existing disease (PED) add-on: up from 16 per cent to 20 per cent.
Critical illness add-on: up nearly 20 per cent in just a month.
Riders on renewals: jumped by 50 per cent, as more buyers upgrade their old policies.
Multi-year plans: increasingly popular as consumers prefer long-term financial security.
 

The bigger picture

Siddharth Singhal, business head-health insurance, Policybazaar.com, said the 0 per cent GST “has been a catalyst for shifting from minimal to maximum protection.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sectoral ETFs: Invest if you anticipate turnaround in beaten-down sector

Rs 380 crore Gurugram deal: Delhi-NCR tycoon picks 4 DLF Dahlias flats

Cut income tax for up to Rs 50 lakh income to 20%, industry body urges govt

SBI Card to charge 1% on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments

₹1 crore seen as enough to retire, but survey shows a growing readiness gap

Topics :Health InsuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story