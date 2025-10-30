SBI Card to charge 1% on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments

From November 1, 2025, SBI Card users will see changes in transaction fees and charges, particularly for wallet top-ups and education-related payments made through third-party apps. The changes aim to streamline transaction costs but could raise expenses for those using credit cards for routine digital payments.

One per cent charge on education payments via apps

SBI Card has introduced a 1 per cent fee on education-related transactions made through payment aggregators and apps, starting November 1. This applies to payments made to schools, colleges, and other institutions through platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, or Razorpay.

However, no additional fee will be charged if the payment is made directly to the institution, either through its official website or on-campus point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

For example, paying your child’s school fee using an app may now attract a small fee, but paying through the school’s website will not. “From 1st November 2025, a 1 per cent transaction fee will be applicable on education payments through third-party apps. Direct payments via school or college websites or POS machines will remain exempt,” SBI Card said on its website. Wallet loads over Rs 1,000 to attract a 1 per cent fee Another significant change impacts those who frequently add funds to digital wallets using their SBI credit card. A 1 per cent fee will apply on wallet loads exceeding Rs 1,000.

For instance Loading Rs 2,000 into a wallet will attract a Rs 20 fee.

Smaller loads of Rs 1,000 or below remain free. This revision could impact users topping up popular wallets like Paytm or Amazon Pay for bill payments and online purchases. Other charges remain unchanged While the main revisions focus on wallet and education payments, other standard charges continue as before: Cash payment fee: Rs 250 Payment dishonour fee: 2 per cent of the payment amount (minimum Rs 500) Cheque payment fee: Rs 200 Cash advance fee: 2.5 per cent of the amount (minimum Rs 500) at ATMs