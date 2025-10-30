Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card to charge 1% on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments

SBI Card to charge 1% on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments

Paying your child's school fee using an app may now attract a small fee

SBI Card
SBI Card
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
From November 1, 2025, SBI Card users will see changes in transaction fees and charges, particularly for wallet top-ups and education-related payments made through third-party apps. The changes aim to streamline transaction costs but could raise expenses for those using credit cards for routine digital payments.
 

One per cent charge on education payments via apps

 
SBI Card has introduced a 1 per cent fee on education-related transactions made through payment aggregators and apps, starting November 1. This applies to payments made to schools, colleges, and other institutions through platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, or Razorpay.
 
However, no additional fee will be charged if the payment is made directly to the institution, either through its official website or on-campus point-of-sale (POS) terminals.
 
For example, paying your child’s school fee using an app may now attract a small fee, but paying through the school’s website will not. “From 1st November 2025, a 1 per cent transaction fee will be applicable on education payments through third-party apps. Direct payments via school or college websites or POS machines will remain exempt,” SBI Card said on its website.
 

Wallet loads over Rs 1,000 to attract a 1 per cent fee

 
Another significant change impacts those who frequently add funds to digital wallets using their SBI credit card. A 1 per cent fee will apply on wallet loads exceeding Rs 1,000.
 
For instance
 
  • Loading Rs 2,000 into a wallet will attract a Rs 20 fee.
  • Smaller loads of Rs 1,000 or below remain free.
 
This revision could impact users topping up popular wallets like Paytm or Amazon Pay for bill payments and online purchases.
 

Other charges remain unchanged

 
While the main revisions focus on wallet and education payments, other standard charges continue as before:
 
Cash payment fee: Rs 250
 
Payment dishonour fee: 2 per cent of the payment amount (minimum Rs 500)
 
Cheque payment fee: Rs 200
 
Cash advance fee: 2.5 per cent of the amount (minimum Rs 500) at ATMs
 
Card replacement fee: Rs 100–Rs 250 (Rs 1,500 for Aurum cards)
 
Late payment charges: Range from Rs 400 to Rs 1,300 depending on the outstanding amount
 

What cardholders should do

 
Users are advised to:
 
Pay school or college fees directly through official portals to avoid the 1 per cent charge.
 
Limit wallet loads to Rs 1,000 or below where possible.
 
Review monthly statements closely to track new deductions from November.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹1 crore seen as enough to retire, but survey shows a growing readiness gap

Fund review: SBI Large Cap Fund

Both parents of govt staff 'have to' give life certificates for pension

ITR deadline extended to Dec 10 for firms under audit: Details explained

Premium

World Savings Day: Save and invest before you spend, automate the process

Topics :SBI CardBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story