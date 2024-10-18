Forget Canada, UK! Skilled Indian workers are in demand in Germany

Banking on India’s growing pool of skilled professionals, Germany on Wednesday introduced new immigration measures to attract Indian workers to fill critical labour shortages. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet has approved 30 new initiatives focused on sectors such as healthcare, IT, and engineering to meet Germany's growing demand. This comes at a time when countries like Canada, the UK, and New Zealand are closing their doors to immigrants. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 'Migration an attractive option for India & Germany'

Germany is grappling with an ageing population and a lack of qualified workers. In contrast, India, the world’s most populous country, has a large number of young people entering the labour market.

"One million new people enter the labour market in India every month," German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said. India’s labour market is unable to absorb this growing workforce, making migration an attractive option for both countries.

Germany's plans for Indians

Germany's Labour Minister Heil, Chancellor Scholz, and other government representatives will visit India next week to promote Germany as an attractive destination for skilled workers. They are set to meet with industry leaders, students, and government officials. As part of the trip, Heil will visit a bakery and a school, where discussions will focus on Germany's job opportunities and potential career paths for young Indians.

"Germany views the influx of skilled Indian workers as a success story," Heil said, pointing out that Indians make up a significant proportion of Germany’s foreign workforce. According to the Federal Labour Ministry, there were around 137,000 Indians employed in skilled positions in Germany in February 2024, up from just 23,000 in 2015.

What can Indian workers do to benefit?

The newly announced measures create a range of opportunities for Indian workers seeking better prospects abroad. Here's how you can take advantage of the changes:

Find out if your skills are in demand: Sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering are especially in need of skilled workers. If you are qualified in any of these fields, Germany could offer a wealth of opportunities.

Prepare for streamlined visa processes: By the end of 2024, Germany is set to introduce a digital visa, making the visa application process faster and easier.

Participate in job fairs: The German government plans to organise job fairs in India, offering Indian workers direct access to German employers. These fairs will be a critical step in securing a job offer before moving.

Learn German: Knowing the local language can give you an edge in the job market. Germany is expanding language courses both in India and for workers already in the country, with a focus on achieving B1-level proficiency. This can make the transition smoother and improve your chances of success.

Key sectors seeking Indian workers

Germany is looking to fill a number of roles, with particular attention on three main industries:

Healthcare: There is a significant shortage of nurses and healthcare workers, especially in elder care. India’s experienced healthcare professionals can fill this gap with the necessary accreditation.

IT: The tech industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Germany, but many positions remain vacant. Indian IT professionals, already known for their expertise, are highly sought after to help meet demand.

Engineering: Indian engineers, with their strong technical background, are being welcomed into Germany’s thriving engineering and automotive industries.

What are the benefits for Indian workers?

Germany’s new immigration measures not only make it easier to work there but also offer better pay and living conditions. The median gross monthly wage for Indian full-time employees in Germany is around €5,400 (approximately Rs 4,92,037), which is 41% higher than the median wage for full-time employees overall, according to government report. Moreover, the unemployment rate for Indians in Germany is just 3.7%, compared to 7.1% for the general population.

Family reunification is another benefit under the new measures. Indian workers will be able to bring their families with them, thanks to support for family reunification provided under the revised immigration policies.

What support will be available?

Germany want to ensure that Indian workers are well-supported throughout their relocation process. The government has announced the following initiatives:

Visa simplification: The introduction of a digital visa will speed up the visa application process.

Qualification recognition: Germany will streamline the process for recognising foreign qualifications, particularly for medical and technical roles, making it easier for Indian professionals to work in their chosen fields.

Cultural and workplace integration: The government will offer cultural integration training to help workers adapt to life in Germany and succeed in their professional environments.

Germany is also focusing on upskilling opportunities for Indian workers already in the country, as well as supporting Indian entrepreneurs who wish to establish businesses in Germany.

Cost of living in Germany

"Germany's top-notch education system and affordability are a winning combination for Indians," according to University Living, a global housing marketplace.

Living expenses in Germany are relatively low, with accommodation costs ranging from €300-€500 (approximately Rs 27,000 to Rs 45,000) per month. The total monthly living costs, including rent, food, and transportation, typically fall within the €800-€1,000 range (approximately Rs 73,000 to Rs 91,000).