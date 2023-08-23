From bakery shops to clothing stores, 7 business ideas under Rs 2 lakhs

Starting a business is never easy, as it involves different levels of hustle. Most of the aspiring business people find it hard to find investment opportunities and good ideas before their real struggle begins.

Even if they succeed in having a good idea, finding investment opportunities is a nail-biting game. In case you want to start your business with cash in hand, then we have some business ideas for you.

7 business ideas under Rs 2 lakh Starting a business needs determination and confidence and when you have these two things on your side, your only worry could be an investment. So, here are the 10 best investment ideas under Rs 2 lakh that you can work on from today and start earning

Idea 1: Bakery Shop

A bakery store is one of the best business ideas that a person can begin with low investment and can earn hefty profits as the demand for cakes and baked food has been rising significantly.

If you are good with baking or even learning baking skills you can rent a bakery shop with just 60 to 70 square feet of space. With an investment of up to Rs 2 lakh, you can start a lucrative venture with great potential for success.

The best thing about bakery products is that their prices are low but they can help you earn a hefty sum.

Idea 2: Catering and Event Management

Catering and event management is a skill that not everyone has, consequently, people outsource their services for organising various kinds of functions and events to save their time and energy.

If you know team management skills, then this business is for you. At the same time, the key to a successful catering business is food, hence you need to ensure that you have an efficient team that can cook well. You can start a catering and event management business with less than Rs 2 lakh.

Idea 3: Equipment Rental Services

This is a very underrated business idea which is flourishing everywhere. All you need to do is buy the equipment people need, and you can give the equipment on rent for a fraction of the cost.

You can buy construction gear, event stuff, farming tools, vehicles or any other major equipment. Initially, people wouldn't take it seriously, but when people realise the potential of this game-changing idea, they try this idea and start earning decent money through rentals. Starting this business wouldn't take more than Rs 2 lakh.

Idea 4: Repair Workshops

Setting up repair shops can have multiple benefits. The opening is a repair workshop that could be the easiest way to start your own business for less than Rs 2 lakhs.

You just need to ensure that you have the repairing skills, and the employees you have in your shop should also be qualified enough to repair the products. Start with limited products, and if things go well, you can take your business to the next level.

Idea 5: Taxi Services

If you own a car, rickshaw or motorcycle that you rarely use, you are losing plenty of money that you can earn from that vehicle. The rise of ridesharing companies like Ola and Uber can take your vehicles and in return, they can pay you a good sum.

If you don't own any vehicles, you can buy a decent vehicle with up to Rs 2 lakh, and you are all set to make additional money. You can even give private rides to people, which they made from airports, corporate booking, outstation trips and different occasions.

Idea 6: Grocery Shop

Another great business idea is opening a grocery shop. Grocery is an evergreen market, and the demand for fresh vegetables and fruits is never going anywhere. This business is recession free.

Of course, there is high competition as almost in every locality there is a grocery shop, and now even e-commerce platforms are entering this market. But we have seen that e-commerce platforms failed to make an impact in this field. Hence, one can start a grocery shop with less than Rs 2 lakh. Another best thing about this business is it has a low operational cost.

Idea 7: Clothing Store

Fashion is evergreen. One fashion trend ends and another enters the market, which makes this clothing business ever-lasting. The population of India is the goldmine for such businesses, as the demand for trending clothes never comes down.

India is home to a diverse textile industry, and you can easily find clothing materials at competitive rates and boost your profit margin. Aspiring businessmen can start this business with just Rs 2 lakh.