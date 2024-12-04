Get dengue, malaria insurance for Rs 59/yr, cover not limited to monsoons

PhonePe on Tuesday launched a new Dengue and Malaria Insurance Plan on its platform, starting at just Rs 59 per year. This affordable health coverage plan offers comprehensive year-round coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh for medical expenses related to vector and air-borne diseases. This insurance cover also ensures users, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, are financially protected against unexpected medical expenses caused by such illnesses throughout the year.

This plan offers PhonePe users extensive coverage against 10+ vector-borne and air-borne diseases including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu, typhoid, pulmonary tuberculosis, and meningitis.

The cover includes hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays.

Unlike other seasonal plans, the coverage with this plan is not limited to the monsoons. It extends throughout the year, ensuring that PhonePe users have access to year-round protection and continuous coverage.

Additionally, users can instantly purchase, manage, and file claims via the PhonePe app, with a 100% digital claims process, ensuring faster settlements and a seamless user experience.

Even working professionals with access to corporate health insurance can choose to avail this coverage as it offers additional protection for more specific health risks.

Here’s how users can avail the insurance cover on the PhonePe app:

Navigate to the Insurance section on the PhonePe app and select ‘Dengue & Malaria’ Insurance.

Review plan details, including sum insured and premium options.

View insurer information and detailed plan benefits.

Fill in policyholder details and complete the payment process in minutes., emphasizing the importance of comprehensive insurance to protect vehicles from unpredictable hazards.

“At PhonePe, we are committed to making insurance accessible and affordable to all. The launch of this product is a testament to our commitment of offering our users comprehensive coverage round the year. Through this, we aim to empower our users to manage health risks effectively while eliminating financial barriers to quality care. Our goal is to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to underserved populations across the country by leveraging our expertise in digital distribution, thus ensuring peace of mind for millions of Indians," said Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.