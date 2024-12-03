Coconuts caused 2.2 times more accidents than drunk driving in 2024: Acko

In an unexpected revelation, coconuts have caused 2.2 times more accidents than drunk driving in 2024, according to the 2024 Accident Index by ACKO, a leading tech-first insurance provider in India.

Metro cities account for a staggering 78% of all road accidents in India, with Hyderabad and Delhi NCR emerging as the most accident-prone cities.

The ACKO Accident Index offers a comprehensive analysis of driving and accident trends across major Indian cities. According to the report, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR lead the chart, followed by Pune and Bengaluru accounting for 15.9% and 14.2% of accidents.

The report further highlights the most accident-prone areas within metro cities, with Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli locality topping the list. This is followed by Noida, the Marunji area in Pune, and Mira Road in Mumbai.

Stray animals remain a significant cause of road accidents, with stray dogs accounting for 62% of such incidents, followed by cows (29%) and buffaloes (4%).

An alarming number of accidents are caused by potholes, underscoring the impact of poor urban infrastructure. Bengaluru leads with 44.8% of all pothole-related accidents, followed by Delhi (13.3%) and Mumbai (12.3%).

Natural calamities also play a significant role in vehicle damage. In Chennai, 22% of all claims filed were due to floods caused by Cyclone Michaung, highlighting the necessity of comprehensive insurance to safeguard vehicles even during non-driving incidents.

India’s Most Accident-Prone Cars

Hyundai i10 topped the list as the car involved in the highest number of accidents, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Dzire ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.