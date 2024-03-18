Get Dubai work visa in 5 days with 5 docs! UAE's "Work Bundle" explained

Are you planning to work in Dubai? As of March 2024, the Indian population in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands at 3.89 million, accounting for 37.96 per cent of the total population. This number is consistently rising, indicating a strong presence and ongoing interest of Indian professionals in the region. Now, to simplify and expedite the process of obtaining work permits and residency visas, the UAE has launched a new platform called the 'Work Bundle'

Faster and smoother work visa processing

Reduced time: The Work Bundle significantly cuts down processing time for work permits and residency visas. Originally taking up to 30 days, the new system aims to get everything done in just five working days.

Fewer steps: The process is streamlined, reducing the number of steps from 15 to just 5. This means less running around and waiting for approvals.

Less paperwork: The number of required documents is reduced from 16 to only 5. This saves time and hassle for both employers and employees.

Fewer visits: Previously, applicants might have needed to visit visa centers seven times. With the Work Bundle, the process can be completed with just two visits.



Towards zero bureaucracy

At the heart of the 'Work Bundle' lies the UAE government's 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme. This initiative is designed to streamline government procedures, cut through red tape, and eliminate non-essential requirements. The goal? To boost efficiency, enhance service quality, and introduce unprecedented flexibility within the UAE's bureaucratic framework, making it an even more attractive destination for global talent.

"The 'Work Bundle' aligns with the 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme aimed at simplifying government procedures and providing proactive services. The first phase will be implemented in Dubai through the 'Invest in Dubai' platform and will be gradually expanded to include other government digital platforms," the UAE government posted on X.

Work Bundle explained

The 'Work Bundle' introduces a unified platform, simplifying and expediting the myriad procedures private sector companies face. From renewals and cancellations to medical examinations and fingerprinting, everything is consolidated into a single, accessible platform.





Notably, the 'Work Bundle' not only simplifies procedures but also significantly enhances the UAE's competitiveness in global business and ease-of-doing-business rankings. By reducing the procedural labyrinth from eight services across five platforms to a single platform, the initiative cuts down on the required steps, documents, and visits, making the entire process more efficient and user-friendly.

How does it work?

For Indian professionals and UAE companies alike, the "Work Bundle" simplifies the hiring and renewal processes:

Hiring new employees: The process begins with a unified application, leading to the issuance of a work permit. Subsequently, the new hire must undergo medical examinations and secure an Emirates ID card to complete residency procedures.

Renewal of employment: Company owners initiate the renewal with the unified application, after which the employee completes the necessary medical examinations and obtains a new Emirates ID card.

The process of securing work permits and residency visas has been significantly streamlined. What used to require a daunting 30 days and the submission of 16 different documents now takes only five days and five documents, thanks to recent reforms.

This streamlined process, currently being piloted in Dubai under the name "Work Bundle," is anticipated to be adopted throughout the UAE.

Focusing on the Indian diaspora within the UAE, it's observed that about 20 per cent reside in Abu Dhabi, with the remainder distributed across the 6 Northern Emirates, including Dubai. While the majority are part of the workforce, around 10 per cent are dependent family members.

Additionally, Dubai has rolled out a new visa policy for Indian citizens, offering a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa. This allows for multiple visits over a five-year period, with each visit lasting up to 90 days.

The impact of these changes is evident in the increasing tourist numbers from India to Dubai, with a notable 25 per cent increase to 2.46 million visitors post-pandemic, compared to the figures before it.