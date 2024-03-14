How UK visa rule change will impact Indian students, workers, caregivers

The new UK visa rules restrict caregivers from bringing dependents, a move aimed at curbing the disproportionate number of dependents accompanying workers. Photo: Shutterstock

The United Kingdom has introduced significant changes to its visa regulations, stirring wide speculation among international communities, particularly Indian students, caregivers, and skilled workers, about the implications of these changes on their future in the UK.

The government contends that the changes are vital to prevent the exploitation of care workers, who have been offered visas under false pretenses, often for non-existent jobs or wages below the minimum required.

The new rules include restrictions on postgraduate research students from bringing dependents to the UK, a much higher salary threshold for foreign workers to access skilled visas, and raising the minimum income for family visas. Indian nationals represent the largest group of students granted leave in the post-study graduate visa route and also have the second-highest number of dependents in the UK. These rules will also impact Indians, as medics on health and care visas will no longer be able to bring any family members.

UK visa rule changes for international students

The most notable change for international students is the restriction on postgraduate research students from bringing dependents to the UK, excluding those enrolled in Master of Research (MRes) and Doctorate programmes. This follows recent changes to student visas, which ended the ability of most post-graduate students to bring dependents to the UK. Simran Brar, Partner at Karanjawala & Co, highlights the economic implications of these changes: "Given the UK economy's recession since December 2023, it will be challenging for students to find skilled jobs with a minimum salary of £38,700 (approximately Rs 41,03,899) to bring dependents. This could significantly impact students and care workers who require family support."

A review of the Graduate Route for international students has been commissioned to ensure its effectiveness, with Indian nationals representing the largest group benefiting from this visa.

UK visa rule changes for caregivers and skilled workers

The new visa rules also restrict caregivers from bringing dependents, a move aimed at curbing the disproportionate number of dependents accompanying workers. Additionally, skilled workers are now facing higher salary thresholds to bring dependents into the country. The measures include raising the salary threshold for skilled workers and removing the 20 per cent "going-rate" discount for migrant workers in shortage occupations.

In February, the UK announced that from April 4, the minimum salary needed for Skilled Worker visa applicants would jump by 48%, increasing from approximately Rs 27,78,244 to Rs 41,03,899, significantly, impacting the financial requirements for family visas as well.

Brar notes, "This aims to prevent dependents from becoming an economic burden through indirect paths to working in the UK."

According to UK government reports, about 120,000 dependents accompanied 100,000 workers on the route in 2023.

Nationals from the Philippines, Nigeria, India, and Zimbabwe form the largest group of caregivers in the UK.

Broader impacts of the new regulations

As part of a broader package, the UK Home Office estimates that 300,000 individuals eligible to come to the UK last year will no longer be able to do so, significantly impacting the availability of caregivers and other skilled professionals in the UK. Brar points out that while this may create a short-term shortage of caregivers, leading to increased salaries, it may also push Indian professionals to consider other countries with more lenient family immigration policies.

Comparison with other countries

Brar emphasises the stark difference between the UK's stringent policies and the more flexible rules in the USA, Canada, and Australia, particularly regarding family immigration for students and researchers. "For example, students with F-1 visas can apply for dependents (spouse and children) to get F-2 visas. In fact, US F-1 visas permit students to work for up to 1 year after their graduation, which period is extendable for students of STEM fields. Canada and Australia too allow international graduates to work for a period of 2 to 4 years post-graduation," she said.

Impact on Indian immigrants

Despite the tightening of rules, the UK continues to hold appeal due to its prestigious educational institutions and the lack of a language barrier. However, Brar advises Indian professionals to weigh their options carefully, considering countries that offer easier transitions post-graduation for those in lower-paid jobs or those intending to return to India