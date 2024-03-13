Are Indians eligible for 5-year Schengen visa? All you need to know

The Schengen Zone consists of European nations, including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, and more. Photo: Shutterstock

Come April, Schengen visa holders will be able to include two more countries on their trip to Europe - Bulgaria and Romania - in their European itinerary. This expansion follows the European Union's decision in December 2023 to permit these Balkan countries to implement Schengen system regulations for entry through ports and airports starting from the end of March.

Furthermore, individuals applying for visas to visit Europe's Schengen area will soon have the convenience of an online application process.

The digital visa will replace the sticker with a cryptographically signed barcode. Applicants for a Schengen visa will need to present themselves at the Consulate to enroll their biometric data or renew them after five years or when they apply with a new travel document.

A 'Schengen' visa, allows travellers to move across countries like Austria, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Greece without the need to apply for multiple visas annually.

It is a gateway to the Schengen Area, a zone comprising European countries that have abolished internal border controls.

Following the introduction of the new Visa Code on February 2, applicants must meet several conditions to be granted a Schengen Visa.

Here's what you need to know about the Schengen visa:

What is a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa?

This visa grants you access to any Schengen country multiple times over five years, as long as you adhere to the 90/180-day rule.

What is the Schengen Area?





The Schengen Zone consists of European nations, including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Bulgaria, Romania, Liechtenstein.

What's the difference between single and multiple-entry Schengen visas?

A single-entry Schengen visa allows for an uninterrupted stay within the Schengen zone, while a multiple-entry visa permits leaving and re-entering the Schengen area, enabling visits to non-Schengen countries. Multiple-entry visas come with varying validity, from 90 days to up to five years, catering to the needs of frequent travellers.

Who is eligible for a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa?

Applicants must demonstrate a need for frequent travel to the Schengen area, a history of complying with Schengen visa rules, a clean criminal record in their home country, and sufficient travel insurance for their initial trip.

Who can apply for a Schengen visa in India?

Indian citizens and legal residents of other countries residing in India can apply for the Schengen visa in India. Those not residing in India may only apply if they are legally present in India and have a valid reason for applying from India instead of their home country.

How do you apply for a Schengen visa?

Submit your application to the embassy or consulate of your main destination within the Schengen area. If your main destination is unclear, apply to the country of your first entry. The application should include a completed form, passport-sized photos, a valid passport, travel insurance, an itinerary, proof of accommodation, financial proof, and additional documents regarding employment status, business, or education.

Why is travel insurance important for Schengen visa applicants?

Travel insurance, covering medical emergencies, hospitalisation, and repatriation with a minimum coverage of €30,000 (approximately Rs 27,00,000), is mandatory for all Schengen visa applicants. It must be valid across the Schengen area and for the duration of the stay. Applicants for multiple-entry visas must provide proof of insurance for their first visit and include a signed declaration in the application form.

Is the Schengen visa fee expensive?

The application fee for the Schengen visa, including the five-year multiple-entry option, ranges from €80 to €90 (Rs 6,858 to Rs 7,716), similar to the cost of a standard short-stay visa.