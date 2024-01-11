Getaway in the greens: What it takes to plan and design a farmhouse

A home away from home where you live in greenery and earn money from it too. You can do that at a farmhouse away from the city and costing for lakhs or crores.

“Farms provide a haven where individuals can disconnect and return to their daily lives with a renewed sense of balance and clarity,” says Archana Dutta, a midlife coach, about her family’s 1.2-acre farmhouse on Sohna Road, 45 minutes away from Gurgaon. Her husband, Gautam Dutta, invested Rs 10.5 crore to develop the property, called RUMI Farms, that the family uses as a second home and rents out for corporate offsite events. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



“We were very apprehensive about opening the farm to others and wondered if people would spoil it, but to our surprise our guests showed utmost respect for the property. The whole space has started looking better – the caretakers are so much more excited because there is something happening. The overall paraphernalia around the farm is doing well simply because the farm is in use,” says Gautam, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of PVR INOX Ltd, the multiplex chain.

Delhi’s Rajokri, Chattarpur and Bijwasan and Mumbai’s Lonavala, Alibaug, Karjat are lucrative farmhouse investments. Top markets for such properties include Nandi Hills, Solan, Sindhudurg, Goa, Chikkabullapur, Thalli, Sakleshwar and Ooty. (See chart below)



Check agricultural land approvals and the title deed to ensure you will get undisputed legal ownership of a property. Merely owning agricultural land doesn’t guarantee approval for a farmhouse, or for any non-agricultural use. Every state has its own law for land use and makes a distinction between farming and farmhouse activity.

“There are several locations in and around Delhi where farmhouses are available, but the most popular locations are Radhe Mohan Drive, Chhattarpur and Bijwasan,” says Amit Goyal, managing director, India Sotheby’s International Realty.





"Primary reasons why HNI and UHNIs (high- and ultra-high net-worth individuals) are drawn to farmhouses is the space along with larger built-up areas. The space can be used for accommodating a swimming pool, a guest house, and its own organic farming of vegetables and fruits. Most importantly, owning large land parcels helps with the succession plan for the next generation," he says. Primary and secondary markets offer farmhouses for sale, sometimes with vacant plots for those who want to build properties on their own. In the secondary market, there are ready-to-move-in, elegantly designed farmhouses.



Some private developers sell farmhouses in gated communities: DLF and Ansals in Chattarpur, South Delhi.

Raheja Developers recently launched Riyasat Hills near Sector 95B in Gurgaon on the Dwarka Expressway, offering a minimum of one acre (4,840 sq yd) that will have a boundary wall, rainwater harvesting facilities and solar lights, three-tier security, and independent electric meters with wiring. “Compared to general farm projects, Riyasat Hills stands out as a gated community, ensuring additional security and exclusivity for its residents. The gated concept enhances privacy, safety, and a sense of community living, distinguishing it from conventional farmhouse developments,” says Nayan Raheja, of Raheja Developers. A farmhouse in Riyasat Hills will cost Rs 5.5 crore and onwards.



Design a farmhouse to keep its farm ambience. Include a welcoming porch or balcony adorned with rocking chairs, potted plants, and railings. Attention to detail — such as railings, greenery like vines and creepers, and lighting — will create a farmhouse ambience.

“Crucially, the farmhouse essence isn't solely dictated by size but by a consistent decor narrative that fosters a relaxed and inviting atmosphere, embracing the farmhouse's historical warmth and allure. Therefore, while elements like gardens, pools, and swings can enhance the farmhouse experience, the cohesive design, inviting spaces, and the melding of old-world charm with modern comfort truly define a farmhouse's essence,” says Zafar Masud Chaudhary, founder and principal architect, Habitat Architects.







The material palette of a farmhouse must be soothing and receptive, making details such as the fabric, texture, and sensual quality of materials and surfaces crucial. Reclaimed wood, natural stone, like marble, granite or limestone add to a natural and earthy elegance.

The “current trend in farmhouse designs encompasses a fusion of rustic charm with modern elegance, blending nostalgia with contemporary comfort. While the traditional farmhouse resonates with simplicity and practicality, modern interpretations cater to varying preferences, offering a mix of industrial and heritage styles,” says Chaudhary.

A farmhouse is an investment for it can be rented out for weddings, parties, corporate events or on a seasonal basis. “Usually families with small kids or senior citizens love farmhouses. Majorly such farm stays are popular in various parts of Maharashtra like Kamshet, Mulshi, Panchgani and Nashik,” says Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, a network of private vacation homes.



A one-night stay at a three-bedroom farmhouse on an aggregator platform like Airbnb would typically cost more than Rs 30,000. Renting a farmhouse for a wedding will cost more than Rs 10 lakh per night, depending on the property’s size and facilities. A day’s outing at a farm such as Pratapgarh in Jhajhar or Rangmanch in Gurugram will cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per head for large groups.



Market Approx market rate/ acre (in Rs cr) DLF Chattarpur 38 Dera Mandi 10 Radhey Mohan Drive 35 Asola 9 Jonapur 25 Gadaipur 24 Bandh Road 25 Ansals Satbari 30 Ghitorni 30 Sultanpur 35 Westend Greens 45