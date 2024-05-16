Getting a credit card is easy but closing it needs a checklist of tasks

Neha Sinha (name changed on request), a 37-year-old advertising executive based in Delhi, recently tried to close a credit card for which she did not have much use. What she thought was would be a simple and easy procedure turned out to be rather long drawn. When she called the bank’s customer support centre, she was first bombarded with questions on why she wanted to close the card. “They tried to persuade me not to cancel the card. They even offered me all sorts of incentives so that I would not quit. And then they stalled. I was transferred to the department that handles cancellations, where again tried to dissuade me,” she says. It was only when she remained adamant that the closure procedure was initiated.



Getting a card is easy. Nowadays there are preapproved cards which can be obtained with a few clicks of the mouse. However, if you thought that cancelling a card would also be a cinch, you are likely to be in for a reality check.

Closing a card

Closure procedures are not uniform across players. “Every issuer has its own procedure. Customers who are not well informed about the procedure may face difficulty in closing their credit card,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), Bankbazaar.com.

Issuers also have customer retention policies. “The customer service personnel at the bank may try to dissuade you from closing the card by offering all kinds of incentives,” says Ankush Setia, co-founder, Multiply.



Closing a credit card can be the right move in certain circumstances.





Sometimes issuers reduce the rewards available on cards. "Cards at times undergo massive devaluation," says Rohit Chhibbar, head of credit cards business, Paisabazaar.

Users’ spending patterns change over time. “Close a card if the fee is high but the rewards it offers no longer meet your requirements,” says Shetty.

When you look around, you may find other newer cards that offer better rewards, lower fees, and other favourable terms and conditions.

Some card users struggle to live within a budget. The presence of too many cards in their wallet leads to overspending. If you have debts and now wish to streamline your finances, you may consider closing a card or two,

Before you apply for closure

Clear all outstanding dues: Any principal amount, interest charges, EMI or other fee that may be pending on the card.

Next, redeem any reward points that you may have accumulated in the card. Once the card is closed, you will lose all those points that you have not utilised.

The procedure for card closure should also be initiated in a timely manner. “If your bill is generated on a certain date, it is prudent to reach out to the bank and inform it at least a week in advance. This will ensure that any dues on that card get included in the final bill, and once you pay that bill, there is nothing pending on the card,” says Shetty.



Procedure

Call up the customer care centre of the issuer and inform them that you intend to close the credit card. Next, follow up with a written request. Log into your internet banking account and submit a request. The bank's customer care department also has an email address. Send an email at that address. It is better to file your written request through both these methods. “It is very important that you have a written record of your closure request,” says Shetty.

Once you have sent the mail to customer care, make sure you get a confirmation letter or email explicitly stating that your credit card has been closed. If there is any statement of final settlement, the letter or email should include it.



Only after you receive the confirmation letter or email should you destroy the card so that it is not misused.

“Make sure you follow all these steps. You must get a final statement plus no-objection certificate (NOC) from the bank confirming that your card account has been closed,” says Shetty.

Precautions to take

Do not close a card if you have disputed an unauthorised transaction. “A card account needs to be active for a transaction to be reversed. If you close the account, your dispute will not be resolved,” says Shetty.

After closing the account, check your credit report to make sure your credit card closure is reflected accurately in the credit report and there are no outstanding dues.



Impact on credit score

In certain circumstances, closing a credit card can have an impact on your credit score. If it is a very old card and you close it, that will reduce the average age of your credit accounts and could have a negative impact on your credit score.





The credit score at times gets affected due to a change in the credit utilisation ratio. When you close a credit card, the total credit available to you reduces. If your spending remains the same, your credit utilisation ratio goes up. Thereafter, if it is consistently above 30 per cent, there would be an impact. Each time it crosses 40 per cent, your score will take a hit of a couple of points.



Try to keep your oldest credit card open to maintain the length of your credit history. If it is an old but expensive card that doesn’t offer attractive rewards, instead of closing it ask the issuer to downgrade it to a no-fee card. In this way you will be able to keep the account open without incurring the annual fee.

To keep the credit utilisation ratio low, consider paying down the balances on your other cards. Also, avoid applying for a new card immediately after you have closed one (to minimise the impact of credit inquiry). If you wish to take a new card, either take it first and then apply for closure, or apply for it after a gap.



RBI guidelines





Closing a credit card

Clear all outstanding dues, including principal amount, interest charges, EMIs, and other fees

Redeem any accumulated reward points before closing the card, as they will be lost after closure

Before closing a card, inform bank at least a week before bill generation date

Ensure you have a written record of your closure request

Make sure you receive a confirmation letter or email stating the card has been closed According to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, if a customer wishes to close their credit card, a bank must comply with the request within seven days. “If it fails to do so, it may have to pay a fine. The fine is Rs 500 for each day of delay,” says Sumanta Mandal, founder, TechnoFino. If a bank refuses to close a card, customers can seek relief by approaching the banking ombudsman.



