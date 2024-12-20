Ghajini, Queen producer Madhu Mantena buys 3 Juhu apartments for Rs 26 cr

Madhu Mantena, the film producer behind hits like Ghajini and Queen, has acquired three premium apartments in upscale Juhu locality, collectively valued at Rs 25.75 crore, according to documents reviewed by Squareyards.

The properties have been registered under the name of his company, Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited.

According to Square Yards, the three apartments are located within Jeevan Estates Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu. The largest of the acquisitions spans approximately 1,550 sq. ft (~144 sq. m) and was purchased for Rs 10.95 crore, including stamp duty fees of Rs 65.7 lakh. The second apartment, measuring around 1,250 sq. ft (~116.13 sq. m), was acquired for Rs 8.8 crore, with stamp duty fees amounting to Rs 52.8 lakh. The smallest of the three, an 851 sq. ft (~79.06 sq. m) apartment, was bought for Rs 6 crore, with stamp duty fees of Rs. 36 lakh. All properties were registered in December 2024, each incurring registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Juhu, a celebrity-favored neighborhood, is renowned for its excellent connectivity to key Mumbai areas like Andheri and Bandra. The locality’s access to major roads, robust public infrastructure, and proximity to leisure and entertainment venues continue to make it a hotspot for high-net-worth individuals.

Madhu Mantena has made significant contributions to Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. His productions include Ghajini (2008), an iconic Hindi film that earned an IIFA nomination; Queen (2015), a critically acclaimed movie that won the Best Feature Film award at the 62nd National Film Awards and Filmfare; and Masaan and Wrong Side Raju, both of which won accolades at the National Film Awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

