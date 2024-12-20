UK visas 2025: Indians to face 11% higher financial requirements from Jan

Come January 2025, Indians planning to study or migrate to the United Kingdom will need to demonstrate at least 11 per cent more in financial reserves compared to current requirements. The UK government has announced increased financial thresholds for study and work visa applicants, aimed at addressing the effects of immigration on housing and the economy.

The updated guidelines are now available on the UK government website, detailing the new financial proof required for those wishing to study, work, or join family in the UK.

New financial requirements for students

From January 2, 2025, students applying for UK study visas will need to show evidence of sufficient funds for living expenses:

— £1,483 (Rs 1.5 lakh) per month for courses in London.

— £1,136 per month for courses outside London.

Also Read

For a one-year master’s programme, this amounts to a total of £13,347 (Rs 14 lakh) in London and £10,224 outside London, covering nine months of expenses. These funds must be held for a minimum of 28 consecutive days before submitting a visa application.

Currently, the living expense requirements stand at £1,334 per month for London and £1,023 per month for other regions. Students already residing in the UK and applicants from specific countries are exempt from these updated requirements.

Increased thresholds for family visas

The financial requirements for family visas will also rise significantly:

— The income threshold for sponsoring a family member will increase from £18,600 to £29,000 in 2025, followed by a further rise to £38,700 later that year.

— Applicants must prove they can support their dependants without relying on public funds.

Additional financial requirements include:

— £3,800 annually for the first child.

— £2,400 annually for each additional child.

If these funds are not available, applicants may need to show that their children have British or Irish citizenship, or, for certain EU countries, that they hold appropriate status. Families already living in the UK must demonstrate that their child has lived in the country for seven years since birth to qualify for exemptions.

Skilled worker visa requirements

Skilled workers applying for the first time must show they earn above £38,700 to cover living costs and accommodation. Sponsorship from a Home Office-approved UK employer is mandatory. Applicants not on employer-sponsored visas must hold the required funds for 28 days prior to their application.

Changes to visa fees

Visa application fees will also see minor increases across categories, including tourist, family, spouse, child, and study visas. However, exemptions remain in place for applicants with disabilities, carers, and those in specific sectors such as healthcare, the armed forces, and certain talent-based roles.

What is the 28-day rule?

Under the 28-day rule, applicants must ensure the required funds remain in their account for at least 28 consecutive days without dipping below the required amount. The closing balance must not be more than 31 days old on the date of the visa application.

For instance:

— Funds held in a bank account or certified in a letter must meet these conditions.

— The 28-day period is calculated backwards from the closing balance, which must align with the date of the online application submission.

Will the hike impact Indian students?Not at all, says Ajay Sharma, an immigration consultant and the founder of Abhinav Immigration Services.

"A person going from India spends, on average, around Rs 25 lakh per annum for a good course or institution. Hence these small changes never impact a student's decision," he says.

Sharma adds, "The key areas around which a student and their parents decide are the course and institution, possible pathways to work after studying, and student visa acceptance rates in India. For instance, the USA became the top destination this year because its visa acceptance rate was better than Australia's and Canada's."

University Living, a global student housing marketplace, provides a breakdown of approximate expenses for international students:

Accommodation in London: Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.26 lakh per month

Accommodation in other regions: Rs 96,000 to Rs 1.39 lakh per month

Living expenses: Rs 64,000 to Rs 1.18 lakh per month

Total average monthly living costs: Up to Rs 1.82 lakh

Health insurance (IHS): Rs 52,140 per year

UK student visa: Rs 54,359

Tuition fees: GBP 10,000 to GBP 38,000 (approximately Rs 11 lakh to Rs 42 lakh) per year

“Student accommodation costs vary significantly, especially between London and other regions. In London, rents range from GBP 750 to GBP 2,100 (Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,26,000), while in other parts of the UK, prices range between GBP 900 to GBP 1,300 (Rs 96,000 to Rs 1,39,000),” says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living.