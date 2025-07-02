Gold bonds maturing in July delivering over 200% returns: Check details

Therecently declared that the redemption price for Sovereign2017-18 Series-XIV and 2018-19 Series-IV, due for premature redemption on July 1 is Rs 9,628 per unit. This price is calculated as the simple average of closing prices of 999-purity gold over the past three business days, June 26, 27, and 30, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

These two bond series were issued at much lower prices:

-SGB 2017-18 Series XIV: Issued on January 1, 2018, at Rs 2,831 per gram, this gives investors an impressive absolute return of around 240 per cent, excluding interest.

-SGB 2018-19 Series IV: Issued on January 1, 2019, at Rs 3,119 per gram, the return here is roughly 209 per cent, or a gain of Rs 6,509 per gram (Rs 9,628 - Rs 3,119).

This is in addition to the fixed annual 2.5 per cent interest on the initial investment, which is paid semi-annually and not linked to gold prices.

What is premature redemption and how does it work?

SGBs have an 8-year maturity period, but investors are allowed to exit early after the fifth year, specifically on interest payout dates. In the current case, July 1, marks such a redemption window.