All about RailOne, one-stop super app for various railway services

Indian Railways has launched a ‘super app’ called RailOne to consolidate all major services under one platform that it says will end the need of using different platforms.

One app, multiple functions

Passengers relied on multiple apps for booking tickets, checking train status, giving feedback and other purposes. RailOne seeks to change that.

Here’s what passengers can do with RailOne:

-Book IRCTC reserved and unreserved tickets

-Purchase platform tickets

-Track PNR status and train movements

Also Read

-View coach positions

-Register complaints via Rail Madad

-Submit travel feedback

-Access e-catering and inquiry services

-Unified access and login ALSO READ: RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more RailOne offers a single sign-on feature, meaning passengers need not remember different login credentials for separate railway apps. Users can log in with existing IRCTC Rail Connect or UTSonMobile credentials. Key features include: -Easy login via mPIN or biometric authentication -Integration with R-Wallet, the railway’s digital wallet -Guest login for quick enquiries via mobile OTP -Minimal registration process for new users -Available on all platforms RailOne is available on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The interface has been kept clean and simple to make navigation easier for users of all ages, said Railways.