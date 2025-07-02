Home / Finance / Personal Finance / All about RailOne, one-stop super app for various railway services

All about RailOne, one-stop super app for various railway services

Platform will end the need for passengers using multiple apps to book tickets, check train status, give feedback

Railways
Representational Image
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Railways has launched a ‘super app’ called RailOne to consolidate all major services under one platform that it says will end the need of using different platforms.
 

One app, multiple functions

 
Passengers relied on multiple apps for booking tickets, checking train status, giving feedback and other purposes. RailOne seeks to change that.
 
Here’s what passengers can do with RailOne:
 
-Book IRCTC reserved and unreserved tickets
 
-Purchase platform tickets
 
-Track PNR status and train movements

Also Read

East Coast Railway sees 9.69% growth in freight loading in Q1FY26

RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

Railways revises passenger train base fares effective July 1: Check here

Railways to prepare reservation charts 8 hours in advance: 5 things to know

Hind Rectifiers share zooms 10% on multiple orders from Indian Railways

 
-View coach positions
 
-Register complaints via Rail Madad
 
-Submit travel feedback
 
-Access e-catering and inquiry services
 
-Unified access and login
 
RailOne offers a single sign-on feature, meaning passengers need not remember different login credentials for separate railway apps. Users can log in with existing IRCTC Rail Connect or UTSonMobile credentials.  ALSO READ: RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more 

Key features include:

 
-Easy login via mPIN or biometric authentication
 
-Integration with R-Wallet, the railway’s digital wallet
 
-Guest login for quick enquiries via mobile OTP
 
-Minimal registration process for new users
 
-Available on all platforms
 
RailOne is available on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The interface has been kept clean and simple to make navigation easier for users of all ages, said Railways.
 

Authorised and integrated

 
RailOne is authorised by IRCTC, much like other third-party travel booking apps. It brings both core and value-added services into one platform, offering convenience while helping reduce mobile storage usage.
 

What does this mean for passengers?

 
This initiative is part of Indian Railways’ broader digital upgrade, which also includes enhancements to the passenger reservation system, a shift to Aadhaar-authenticated Tatkal bookings, and faster chart preparations. The RailOne app can be seen as the foundation for more integrated and user-friendly railway services in the coming months.
 
As the number of digital rail users continues to grow, RailOne could become the go-to app for Indian travellers, offering all-in-one convenience at their fingertips.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB scraps minimum balance penalties: Here's how it may help customers

Home payment plans in India: What CLP, PLP, flexi, and subvention mean

Premium

Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do

Premium

Only seasoned investors should venture into corporate bonds rated below AA

Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

Topics :Indian RailwaysIRCTCBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story