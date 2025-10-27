Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Gold loan or gold overdraft? Know the smarter way to borrow against gold

Gold loan or gold overdraft? Know the smarter way to borrow against gold

Gold loans offer structure, overdrafts offer flexibility. Here's how to pick the smarter way to borrow against your gold.

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Many Indians pledge their gold jewellery to meet short-term financial needs, but choosing between a gold loan and a gold overdraft can be confusing. While both are secured against gold, their structure, cost, and suitability differ significantly. Experts say the smarter choice depends on how disciplined and goal-oriented your borrowing is.
 

How do the two differ?

A gold loan gives you a lump-sum amount against pledged jewellery with a defined repayment schedule, usually EMIs or a single bullet payment. “Interest rates for organised lenders hover around 8–9 per cent per annum,” says Kundan Shahi, founder, Zavo, a loan repayments platform. “If you borrow a fixed sum and repay on time, the total cost remains predictable and often lower.”
 
A gold overdraft, on the other hand, works like a credit line. You can withdraw and repay within your sanctioned limit, paying interest only on the amount actually used. Shravan Shetty, managing director, Primus Partners, explains, “Gold overdrafts provide flexibility in the amount drawn and repayment schedule. Given that flexibility, interest rates are typically higher than gold loans.”
 

When flexibility can backfire?

Shahi cautions that overdrafts demand more discipline, “Many borrowers pay only interest and leave the principal untouched, which prolongs debt and raises cost.” He advises treating overdrafts like term loans, borrowing only what’s needed, setting a repayment plan, and maintaining a buffer for gold price fluctuations.
 
Shetty agrees, warning that “overuse or delayed payments can lead to higher costs, and borrowers must track gold rates to stay aware of how much additional they can draw.”
 

Tenure and risk considerations

Gold loans typically run for 6–24 months, while overdrafts are revolving facilities reviewed periodically. Both follow a regulatory cap of 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV). However, Shahi notes that “if gold prices fall, banks may revalue collateral and ask overdraft users to repay part of the outstanding to maintain LTV — making overdrafts riskier.”
 

The smarter choice

If your borrowing need is one-time and your repayment plan clear, a gold loan offers structure and predictability. For those requiring ongoing access to funds, such as small traders managing uneven cash flow, a gold overdraft can offer flexibility, provided it’s used with discipline.
 
In short, both options unlock the value of your gold but the right choice depends on your purpose, repayment ability, and financial discipline.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Missed something in your ITR? You can still correct it with ITR-U

Is your financial advisor legit? Here's how to check Sebi registration

Beware of 'India Post Chhath Puja Subsidy' message, govt warns of scam

Should you shift more savings into gold as stock market underperforms?

Daughters have no legal claim in property if their father died before 1956

Topics :gold loansgold loanBS Web ReportsPersonal Finance

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story