Got a text message to redeem SBI reward points? Govt says it's a scam

Fraudsters are circulating fake messages claiming that customers of State Bank of India can redeem nearly Rs 10,000 worth of reward points by downloading an app. It is a scam, the government said.

Writing on X, PIB Fact Check flagged SMS and WhatsApp messages that ask users to download and install an APK file to redeem “SBI rewards”. The advisory makes it clear that the message is fake and designed to defraud unsuspecting customers.

What does the fake message claim?

The fraudulent message typically reads that the recipient has accumulated SBI NetBanking reward points worth around Rs 9,980 and must install a “REWARD App” via an attached APK file to claim the amount as a cash deposit in their bank account.

The message is often signed off as “Team-SBI” and asks the recipient to redeem the award immediately. According to PIB Fact Check, this is a clear red flag. What has the government said? PIB Fact Check stated that SBI never sends links or APK files over SMS or WhatsApp. It told users: SBI does not share unsolicited links or APK files.

Customers should never download unknown files.

Clicking on suspicious links can expose financial and personal data.

The fact-check unit urged citizens to stay alert and avoid engaging with such messages. How the scam works An APK file is an Android application package. When installed, such files can: