Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Government revises children's education allowance and hostel subsidy limits

Government revises children's education allowance and hostel subsidy limits

Government has fixed the reimbursement amount for children's education allowance at Rs 2,812.5 per month and the hostel subsidy at Rs 8,437.5 per month

But the industry experts are not yet ready to give up on the
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre has recently made significant revisions to the limits of children's education allowance and hostel subsidy for government employees. These revisions come in the wake of the enhancement of dearness allowance, effective from January 1, 2024, and are in line with a 2018 directive that stipulates a 25 per cent automatic increase in the limits of children's education allowance and hostel subsidy whenever the dearness allowance on the revised pay structure rises by 50 per cent.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are the changes?
 
The latest order from the personnel ministry has fixed the reimbursement amount for children's education allowance at Rs 2,812.5 per month and the hostel subsidy at Rs 8,437.5 per month, irrespective of the actual expenses incurred by the employees.
 
The ministry has also highlighted that divyang children of government employees are eligible for double the normal rate of children's education allowance, set at Rs 5,625 per month, regardless of actual expenses incurred.
 
Moreover, the special allowance for child care to women with disabilities has been revised to Rs 3,750 per month, providing additional support to women employees facing childcare responsibilities.
 
When will changes come into effect?
 
These revisions are applicable with effect from January 1, 2024.
 
The revisions in children's education allowance and hostel subsidy are part of a broader initiative by the Centre to enhance various allowances for central government employees. Alongside the revisions in education-related allowances, the Centre has also updated other key allowances such as risk allowance, night duty allowance, overtime allowance, special allowance payable to Parliament assistants, and special allowance for child care for women with disabilities.
 
With inputs from PTI

Also Read

India's subsidies may cost the govt Rs 50,000 cr more than its FY24 Budget

Homeowner can claim house rent allowance while living in rented house

Gratuity to conveyance allowance: Exemptions under New Tax Regime decoded

Govt considering termination of FAME subsidy for electric two-wheelers

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

RBI announces 8% interest on Floating Rate Bond 2034: All you need to know

Explained: How banks might have been overcharging you on your loan

May 2024 US visa bulletin: Progress in family-sponsored visas from India

Choose Aadhaar-based KYC: Once done, you may invest across fund houses

India's craze for 'chai destinations' surges before International Tea Day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :allowanceeducationToday NewsTop 10 headlines

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story