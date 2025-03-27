Govt may mandate 2% pension contribution from ecom firms for gig workers

The government is considering collecting an amount equivalent to 2 per cent of a worker’s income from platform aggregators as contribution towards a proposed pension scheme for platform-based gig workers.

All major platform aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato, Uber and Blinkit, among others, are likely to contribute towards the pension of the gig workers that they employ.

ALSO READ: BIS intensifies crackdowns e-comm warehouses, seizes substandard products “According to the modality that has been worked out, employers will contribute 2 per cent of the income that a worker earns during every transaction performed. This amount will not be inclusive of their incomes. It will be over and above that. The platform aggregator will collect the amount and deposit it with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation into the account of the worker. We are hopeful the scheme will be unveiled in the next two-three weeks,” said sources.

The pension scheme for platform workers comes in the wake of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing health coverage for gig workers under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana in her Budget speech in February.

For the pension scheme, discussions are underway with all the stakeholders, including state labour ministers, gig workers' unions and aggregators. Under this scheme, the workers will first register themselves on the E-Shram portal and declare the number of platforms they work with. Following verification, they will be allotted a UAN under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

ALSO READ: E-commerce major Flipkart shuts down ANS Commerce, lays off workforce “For example, under this pension scheme, if a worker who works with a quick commerce platform earns Rs 15 on every transaction performed, their employer will be depositing 2 per cent of this amount (30 paise) under the single UAN with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation,” the sources said.

Sourc e s further said that there are around 10 million gig workers in 2025, of which nearly 3.5 million are working for online platforms.

“Eleven aggregators have reported 3.5 million gig workers, who have worked with them for the past 90 days,” the source said.

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), said that for the pension scheme to be fully effective, aggregator companies must share data on gig and platform workers with the government, rather than asking workers to register.

“Without mandatory data-sharing with the E-Shram portal, many workers will be unable to access these benefits. Registration alone will not suffice to ensure that gig workers can access the full benefits of these initiatives,” he added.