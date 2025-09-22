GST 2.0: Big relief for commuter bike buyers, premium ones get pricey

Mass-market motorcycles and scooters became cheaper from today, under the GST 2.0 , giving buyers savings of Rs 10,000- Rs 25,000 ahead of the festival rush. But if you’ve been eyeing a Himalayan, KTM or Triumph, be ready to pay more.

Commuter & scooter buyers get relief

Until Sunday, most two-wheelers attracted 28 per cent GST, with a few above 350cc taxed at an effective 31 per cent (including 3 per cent cess). Under GST 2.0, nearly 98 per cent of the market, scooters and bikes below 350cc, now fall under the 18 per cent GST, slashing prices by around 10 percentage points.

Hero Splendor buyers can save up to Rs 15,743, bringing down EMIs for India’s favourite commuter.

Honda Activa, the country’s best-selling scooter, is cheaper by around Rs 18,800, making it more affordable for urban households.

Bajaj Platina sees a cut of up to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant, boosting its value for rural and long-distance commuters.

Enthusiast-favourite TVS Apache drops by nearly Rs 24,500, its biggest price revision in years.

Even the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now cheaper by Rs 22,000, pulling more leisure riders into the fold. ALSO READ: GST 2.0 live: Here's how much you can save on India's top-selling cars Electric two-wheelers stay at 5 per cent GST Models like Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X continue at just 5 per cent GST, making them the most tax-efficient choice. If you’re considering going electric, the tax regime is already in your favour.

Premium bikes take a hit The biggest dampener is for premium and adventure bikes above 350cc, which now attract 40 per cent GST, up from 31 per cent. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get pricier by Rs 33,000.

KTM 390 Duke jumps by Rs 28,000, while Bajaj Dominar 400 becomes dearer by Rs 20,000.

Even the new Triumph Speed 400 sees a Rs 22,000 hike, potentially pushing aspirational buyers to delay purchases or look at the used-bike market. What does this mean for your wallet? · Commuter & scooter buyers: Lower on-road prices reduce down payments and EMIs, freeing up monthly budgets.