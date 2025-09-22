GST 2.0: Big relief for commuter bike buyers, premium ones get pricey

Commuter & scooter buyers get relief
- Hero Splendor buyers can save up to Rs 15,743, bringing down EMIs for India’s favourite commuter.
- Honda Activa, the country’s best-selling scooter, is cheaper by around Rs 18,800, making it more affordable for urban households.
- Bajaj Platina sees a cut of up to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant, boosting its value for rural and long-distance commuters.
- Enthusiast-favourite TVS Apache drops by nearly Rs 24,500, its biggest price revision in years.
- Even the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now cheaper by Rs 22,000, pulling more leisure riders into the fold.
Electric two-wheelers stay at 5 per cent GST
Premium bikes take a hit
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get pricier by Rs 33,000.
- KTM 390 Duke jumps by Rs 28,000, while Bajaj Dominar 400 becomes dearer by Rs 20,000.
- Even the new Triumph Speed 400 sees a Rs 22,000 hike, potentially pushing aspirational buyers to delay purchases or look at the used-bike market.
What does this mean for your wallet?
