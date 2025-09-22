Home / Finance / Personal Finance / GST 2.0 live: Here's how much you can save on India's top-selling cars

GST 2.0 live: Here's how much you can save on India's top-selling cars

Buyers can save ₹50,000 to over ₹2 lakh, depending on the model. Check which cars are cheaper

Car
Car
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s GST 2.0 comes into effect on Monday, simplifying the Goods and Services Tax structure and bringing notable relief for car buyers. The overhaul reduces tax slabs to 5 per cent for essentials, 18 per cent for most goods, and 40 per cent for luxury or sin items. Crucially for the automotive sector, it removes the compensation cess previously levied on vehicles (1–22 per cent on top of the 28 per cent GST), lowering ex-showroom prices just ahead of the festival season.
 
According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), small cars and sub-4-metre vehicles (petrol/CNG/LPG up to 1,200cc or diesel up to 1,500cc) now attract 18 per cent GST, down from effective rates of 29 per cent. Mid-size cars, SUVs, hybrids, and luxury vehicles shift to 40 per cent GST, down from 43–50 per cent. Electric vehicles remain at 5 per cent to promote green mobility, while imported cars may see mixed impacts due to customs duties.

GST cut on small cars

The impact is immediate: ex-showroom prices could drop by Rs 50,000 to over Rs 2 lakh, depending on the model.
 
  • Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Rs 79,600 off – perfect for first-time buyers. 
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift: Rs 84,600 off – reduces total ownership cost by 5–7 per cent. 
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Rs 86,100 off – ideal for families seeking premium features. 
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Rs 112,700 off – big savings on diesel variants. 
  • Tata Nexon: Rs 155,000 off – lowers premium over rivals like Brezza. 
  • Hyundai Creta: Rs 240,000 off on higher trims – substantial relief on a mid-size SUV. 
  • Mahindra Scorpio N: Rs 145,000 off – rugged SUV becomes more attainable.
ALSO READ: New GST rates take effect: Full list of what gets cheaper from today 

GST cut on luxury cars

For high-end buyers, the 40 per cent GST slab offers substantial reductions:
 
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA: Rs 400,000 off – entry luxury becomes more accessible. 
  • BMW X1: Rs 13,60,000 off – high-end SUV sees massive savings. 
  • Toyota Fortuner: Rs 349,000 off – iconic off-roader more attainable. 
  • Toyota Innova Crysta: Rs 180,000 off – premium MPV gets relief for families or commercial use. 
  • Mahindra XUV700: Rs 200,000 off – feature-packed mid-size SUV becomes more affordable. 
  • Mahindra Thar: Rs 150,000 off – adventure-focused SUV sees lower entry costs. 
  • Hyundai Tucson: Rs 250,000 off – premium import alternative becomes appealing.

Public reaction and online trends

Online searches spiked for queries such as “GST 2.0 car price cuts”, “cheaper cars after GST”, and brand-specific reductions like “Maruti Suzuki GST cut savings”. On X, buyers expressed excitement over affordability, though some note that dealers have not fully passed on benefits. Overall sentiment is positive, with expectations of combining GST cuts with festive discounts during Navratri and Diwali.
 

For buyers

 
Savings potential: Buyers can save 5–10 per cent on ex-showroom prices, reducing down payments, EMIs, and registration fees. A Rs 10 lakh car could save Rs 50,000–Rs 1 lakh upfront. 
Timing advice: Purchase now before festivsl inventory shortages. Compare on-road prices across dealers.
Long-term view: Lower taxes may improve resale value and reduce total cost of ownership; factor in unchanged insurance and fuel costs. 
Caveats: Prices are Delhi ex-showroom; EVs remain the most tax-efficient for eco-conscious buyers.
 
GST 2.0 eases household budgets, boosts auto demand, and makes owning a car more affordable across income segments.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Retail investors chase growth: Mid-Cap funds deliver 25% 5-year returns

Patients relieved! Star Health, AHPI end dispute, cashless facility returns

Loan recovery gets an AI push as major banks deploy virtual agents

Premium

Tax notice? Joint owners must save documents showing who funded asset buy

EPFO directs zonal, regional offices to allow part payments on PF claims

Topics :GST2.0car pricescar buyersBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story