GST 2.0 live: Here's how much you can save on India's top-selling cars

GST cut on small cars
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Rs 79,600 off – perfect for first-time buyers.
- Maruti Suzuki Swift: Rs 84,600 off – reduces total ownership cost by 5–7 per cent.
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Rs 86,100 off – ideal for families seeking premium features.
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Rs 112,700 off – big savings on diesel variants.
- Tata Nexon: Rs 155,000 off – lowers premium over rivals like Brezza.
- Hyundai Creta: Rs 240,000 off on higher trims – substantial relief on a mid-size SUV.
- Mahindra Scorpio N: Rs 145,000 off – rugged SUV becomes more attainable.
GST cut on luxury cars
- Mercedes-Benz GLA: Rs 400,000 off – entry luxury becomes more accessible.
- BMW X1: Rs 13,60,000 off – high-end SUV sees massive savings.
- Toyota Fortuner: Rs 349,000 off – iconic off-roader more attainable.
- Toyota Innova Crysta: Rs 180,000 off – premium MPV gets relief for families or commercial use.
- Mahindra XUV700: Rs 200,000 off – feature-packed mid-size SUV becomes more affordable.
- Mahindra Thar: Rs 150,000 off – adventure-focused SUV sees lower entry costs.
- Hyundai Tucson: Rs 250,000 off – premium import alternative becomes appealing.
Public reaction and online trends
For buyers
