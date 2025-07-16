Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Guide to filing tax return: View all your financial activities in one place

Guide to filing tax return: View all your financial activities in one place

AIS and TIS are documents that will help you check all your income and tax details

Income tax return
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
As you get down to file your Income Tax return (ITR), check whether the authorities have collected the correct information about you. The tax department provides two documents to help people in that: The Annual Information Statement (AIS) and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).
 
The two documents are a consolidated record of your financial transactions in a year, making it easier to verify information before submitting your ITR. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked taxpayers to download and review these reports to avoid mismatches and potential notices later.

What are AIS and TIS?

According to the CBDT, the AIS is a detailed record of financial activities such as TDS/TCS, interest earned, dividend income, share market transactions, and more. It’s a comprehensive record drawn from various sources like banks, mutual funds, and employers.
 
TIS is a summary of the AIS to help taxpayers quickly understand the aggregated information under various categories.  ALSO READ | Filing Income Tax return for the first time? Here's a step-by-step guide 

Here’s a guide to access and download your AIS and TIS.

How to download AIS and TIS

To access these statements, follow these simple steps:
 
1. Go to www.incometax.gov.in and sign in using your PAN/Aadhaar and password.
 
2. Click on ‘Services’ and select ‘Annual Information Statement (AIS)’.
 
3. Select ‘FY 2024-25’ from the dropdown and click ‘Proceed’.
 
4. Download the reports –
 
-For AIS, click the download icon to save a PDF or JSON file.
 
-For TIS, view it online or download a PDF for easy reference.
 
<Open downloaded files. Use your PAN (in uppercase) combined with your date of birth in DDMMYYYY format to unlock them.  ALSO READ | Changed jobs recently? Here's how to file ITR without any errors

Why should you check AIS and TIS

According to the CBDT, reviewing these statements ensures all your financial information is accurately captured. If there are discrepancies, you can submit feedback online for correction before filing your return. A review can help you avoid unnecessary delays and notices from the tax department.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

