Guide to filing tax return: View all your financial activities in one place

The two documents are a consolidated record of your financial transactions in a year, making it easier to verify information before submitting your ITR. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked taxpayers to download and review these reports to avoid mismatches and potential notices later.

What are AIS and TIS?

According to the CBDT, the AIS is a detailed record of financial activities such as TDS/TCS, interest earned, dividend income, share market transactions, and more. It’s a comprehensive record drawn from various sources like banks, mutual funds, and employers.

ALSO READ | Filing Income Tax return for the first time? Here's a step-by-step guide Here’s a guide to access and download your AIS and TIS. TIS is a summary of the AIS to help taxpayers quickly understand the aggregated information under various categories. How to download AIS and TIS To access these statements, follow these simple steps: 1. Go to www.incometax.gov.in and sign in using your PAN/Aadhaar and password. 2. Click on ‘Services’ and select ‘Annual Information Statement (AIS)’. 3. Select ‘FY 2024-25’ from the dropdown and click ‘Proceed’. 4. Download the reports – -For AIS, click the download icon to save a PDF or JSON file.