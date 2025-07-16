Gold hits ₹95,000 in India: Should you buy, hold, or sell in H2 of 2025?

Gold has been the glittering outperformer in 2025 so far, delivering a 26% return in US dollar terms—and even more for Indian investors who rode the INR rally. But as we enter the second half of the year, a question is echoing across portfolios: is the rally over, or is there more upside left?

According to a mid-year report by the World Gold Council, geopolitical tensions, a weakening US dollar, and interest rate uncertainty were key drivers behind gold hitting 26 new all-time highs (ATHs) this year, with prices averaging $3,067 per ounce in H1 and ending June at $3,287/oz.

H1 2025: What Fueled Gold’s 26% Surge? US Dollar weakness: The greenback had its worst start to the year since 1973. Interest rates stabilising: Rate cuts now look imminent in the US and EU. Geopolitical instability: War, trade conflicts, and political volatility drove safe-haven demand. ETF flows: Global gold ETFs saw net inflows of 397 tonnes, pushing total assets under management to $383 billion. Central bank buying: Despite not being record-setting, demand remains above pre-2022 averages. In India, gold prices crossed ₹95,000 per 10 grams, delivering over 26% year-to-date (YTD) returns. Given rising inflation expectations due to tariffs, and gold's historic correlation with uncertainty, retail investors have been reallocating into the yellow metal through Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), ETFs, and even digital gold platforms.

What Could Happen in H2 2025? Scenarios & Strategy The World Gold Council’s Gold Valuation Framework outlines three macroeconomic scenarios for the second half of 2025: Base Case (Consensus View) Fed Rate Cut by 50 bps US GDP growth below trend, CPI at 2.9% Gold Outlook: Flat to 5% upside Strategy: Stay invested, avoid aggressive new allocations Bull Case (Deteriorating Conditions) Stagflation or recession Flight to quality + lower yields + dollar underperformance Gold Outlook: 10%–15% upside, potential to end year up 40% Strategy: Consider adding gold via SGBs or ETFs if macro stress rises

Bear Case (Risk Resolution) Geopolitical tensions ease Economic confidence returns; rates rise again Gold Outlook: 12%–17% downside Strategy: Book partial profits, reallocate to equities or debt Key Data Highlights (as of 30 June 2025) What Should Indian Retail Investors Do? If you're already invested: Stay put; trim only if gold crosses 40% of your asset mix. Consider locking in partial gains using SGBs, which offer tax-free capital gains on maturity. If you're looking to enter: Start small, via ETFs or monthly SIPs in gold mutual funds. Use dips, especially if gold falls near the $3,000/oz (₹90,000/10g) range.

This is exactly what the World Gold Council has to say: Gold enters the second half of 2025 coming off an exceptionally strong start to the year – up 26% – shaped by a weaker US dollar, persistent geopolitical risk, robust investor demand and continued central bank purchases. While some of these drivers are expected to persist, the path forward remains highly dependent on multiple factors including trade tensions, inflation dynamics, and monetary policy. Consensus expectations suggest a relatively steady finish for gold with moderate upside potential if macro conditions hold. Gold could also be partly supported by contributions from new institutional investors such as Chinese insurance companies. Avoid overexposure. Even in bullish scenarios, gold should not exceed 10%–15% of your total portfolio.