Hajj visa updates: Saudi to impose Rs 2 lakh fine for unauthorised entry

Are you planning to perform Hajj in the coming year or looking to secure a temporary job in Saudi Arabia? The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development recently announced new visa regulations that could affect your plans. From 2025, anyone entering Makkah without a valid Hajj permit will face fines of SR 10,000 (around Rs 2.23 lakh), up from the previous penalty of SR 1,000. This measure seeks to prevent unauthorised pilgrimages during the Hajj season.

Notably, around 175,000 Indians perform Hajj each year, according to data from India’s Ministry of Minority Affairs. The exact number can vary slightly, depending on the quota set by Saudi Arabia, which considers the global Muslim population and other factors when allocating spaces for pilgrims. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saudi authorities have made it clear that individuals on visit visas are not allowed to perform Hajj. Those found in Makkah or key pilgrimage areas like Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah without the correct permits will face additional penalties. Moreover, Hajj visa holders are restricted from visiting areas outside of Makkah, Madinah, and associated pilgrimage sites.

Hajj visas are issued free of charge, from Mid-Shawwal until 25th Dhual-Qa'dah each year. (Mid-Shawwal will be around April 13, 2025; 25th Dhul-Qa'dah 1446 AH will be around June 23, 2025).

Changes to temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah

The Saudi government has renamed the seasonal work visa to the "Temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah services." This updated visa will be valid from Shaban 15 to the end of Muharram, which roughly aligns with February 14, 2025, to July 25, 2025. This implies that employers will have the opportunity to extend these visas for an additional 90 days, without needing an endorsement.

The Saudi Cabinet has introduced stricter requirements for these visas, which now include mandatory contracts between employers and employees, as well as medical insurance. These documents must be processed through the Kingdom’s consulates abroad to ensure compliance.

“We are committed to protecting both employers and employees,” the Ministry stated, stressing that the new rules are designed to safeguard the rights of all parties involved in the work process.

While specific data on Indians holding temporary seasonal visas in Saudi Arabia isn’t available, there are about 2.6 million Indians currently working in the country. This community plays a significant role in various sectors, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic development.

What are seasonal visas for short-term work

Individuals wishing to work on short-term projects in Saudi Arabia must obtain a temporary work visa (now called Temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah services) before entering the Kingdom. These visas are specifically for short-term employment and require prior authorisation from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The nationality and job title of the applicant must match the details provided to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when seeking authorisation.

What you need to know about Hajj visas

According to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in India,