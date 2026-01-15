Hartford Global rents 1.6 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad for ₹92 lakh/month

Hartford Global Services Private Limited has taken on lease a large office space spread across two floors at Kalyani Trident, Gachibowli, Hyderabad for a monthly rent of Rs 92 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate platform.

The firm has leased a total built-up area of 1,59,107 sq ft at a starting monthly rent of ₹92.28 lakh, translating to ₹58 per sq ft.

The premises have been leased from Kalyani Developers and individual owners Geeta Srinivasan, Ramaswamy Srinivasan Karthik, Ramaswamy Srinivasan Monish, and Ramaswamy Venkat Ramana.

Deal structure and key terms