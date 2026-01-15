Insurance cover, loan and card perks: Inside the new Govt salary account

If you are a central government employee, your salary account is about to do much more than just credit your monthly pay.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday announced that it has introduced a new composite salary account package that brings banking, insurance and card benefits together under one account, making it a one-stop financial solution designed specifically for central government staff across all levels—Group A, B and C.

Instead of managing multiple products separately, employees will now be able to access insurance cover, loan benefits, and premium card features automatically linked to their salary account at public sector banks.

What’s included in the new package? At the core of the new offering are three integrated benefits: 1. Banking benefits Your salary account will remain zero-balance, but with enhanced features. You will be eligible for concessional interest rates on loans—including home loans, education loans, vehicle loans and personal loans—making large life expenses more affordable. 2. Insurance cover built into your account Permanent Total & Partial Disability Cover up to Rs. 1.50 crore The package offers personal accident insurance of up to ₹1.5 crore and air accident insurance of up to ₹2 crore, providing significant financial protection for you and your family without the need to buy separate policies.

Term Life Insurance – In-built term life insurance protection of up to Rs. 20 lakh, with additional top-up facility to enhance the insurance coverage at an affordable premium. Health Insurance – Comprehensive health insurance cover for self and family with a base plan and additional top-up facility to enhance the insurance coverage at an affordable premium. 3. Card and lifestyle benefits Debit or credit cards linked to the account will offer airport lounge access, reward points, cashback offers, unlimited transactions and zero maintenance charges, bringing features usually associated with premium accounts to salaried government employees. Why this matters

Until now, many employees had to rely on separate insurance policies, standalone cards or higher-cost loans. By combining these into a single salary account, the government aims to provide greater financial security, ease of access and peace of mind, without increasing complexity or cost. According to the finance ministry, the package has been designed in consultation with public sector banks to ensure uniform benefits across banks and ease of use, regardless of where an employee holds their salary account. How will you get it? Public sector banks have been advised to: Display details of the package on their websites

Organise awareness camps in government offices

Proactively reach out to employees with information

Help employees migrate existing salary accounts to the new package, with consent Major Highlights The package was formally launched by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju, in the presence of senior leadership from State Bank of India, nationalised banks and NPCI.

1. Insurance Coverage Banks offer personal accident insurance and air accident insurance at varying levels depending on the account type and employee grade (Group A, B, C). 2. ATM & Card Benefits Unlimited free debit card transactions Free ATM withdrawals (own bank usually unlimited; other bank ATMs may vary) Debit card variants like RuPay Platinum or Select depending on salary level Some accounts include airport lounge access at set frequencies per year (both domestic and international). 3. Fee Waivers & Banking Perks Zero minimum balance account Free cheque books Free or waived charges for IMPS/RTGS/NEFT/SMS Waived annual maintenance charges (AMC) on debit cards