Car loan rates in mid-Jan 2026 start at 7.35%, EMIs from Rs 9,983

Annual car loan interest rates in January range from 7.35 per cent to above 14 per cent, according to data from Paisabazaar.com on banks and non-banking financial companies.

Public sector banks (PSBs) provide competitive rates, particularly for existing customers:

UCO Bank offers rates starting at 7.35 per cent, while Union Bank of India ranges between 7.40-9.45 per cent.

Punjab and Sind Bank extends loans at 7.50-14 per cent, with concessions available under the “Apna Vahan Sugam” scheme.

State Bank of India provides a straightforward option with a fixed rate of 8.7 per cent.

Privately owned ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank start their rates at 8.50 per cent and 8.20 per cent, respectively, while IDFC FIRST Bank begins at 9.99 per cent.

EMI snapshot

For a loan of Rs 5 lakh over five years, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) range from Rs 9,983 to Rs 11,634, depending on the lender and rate:

UCO Bank: Rs 9,983 – Rs 10,624

Punjab and Sind Bank: Rs 10,019 – Rs 11,634

HDFC Bank: Rs 10,186 onwards

Federal Bank: Rs 10,624 onwards Even small differences in rates can change EMIs by several hundred rupees per month, highlighting the importance of comparison. Processing fees and concessions Processing fees vary significantly, from no fees at Central Bank of India (until 31 March 2026) to up to 2 per cent of the loan amount at ICICI Bank. PSBs often provide nominal fees or concessions for existing customers: Bank of Maharashtra: NIL Punjab National Bank: Up to 0.25 per cent