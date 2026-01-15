Car loan rates in mid-Jan 2026 start at 7.35%, EMIs from Rs 9,983
Lenders kick off 2026 with competitive car finance offers, as public sector banks lead the market with rates as low as 7.35%
Amit Kumar New Delhi
|Name of Banks/NBFCs
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|7.40-9.45
|9,995 - 10,489
|Up to Rs 1,000
|Punjab National Bank
|7.55-9.45
|10,031 - 10,489
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|7.90 - 11.35
|10,114 - 10,959
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Canara Bank
|7.45-11.45
|10,007 - 10,984
|0.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000)
|Bank of India
|7.60-12.55
|10,043 - 11,262
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
|UCO Bank
|7.35-10.00
|9,983 - 10,624
|0.5% (Max. Rs 5,000)
|State Bank of India
|8.7
|10,307
|Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
|IDBI Bank
|7.75-9.40
|10,078 - 10,477
|Rs 2,500
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|7.45-11.75
|10,007 - 11,059
|NIL
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.55-12.00
|10,031 - 11,122
|0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
|ICICI Bank
|8.50 onwards
|10,258 onwards
|Up to 2%
|HDFC Bank
|8.20 onwards
|10,186 onwards
|Up to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000)
|Karnataka Bank
|8.00-11.50
|10,138 - 10,996
|Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
|Federal Bank
|10.00 onwards
|10,624 onwards
|Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
|Punjab and Sind Bank**
|7.50-14.00
|10,019 - 11,634
|0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
|Indian Bank
|7.50-9.55
|10,019 - 10,513
|Rs. 1,000
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|9.99 onwards
|10,621 onwards
|Up to Rs. 10,000
|Central Bank of India
|7.60-9.20
|10,043 - 10,428
|No processing fees till 31.03.2026
|*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
|Rates and charges as of 14th Jan 2026
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:07 PM IST