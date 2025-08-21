Have a lapsed LIC policy? Company offers discounts on fees to get you back

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is running a campaign that allows policyholders to revive their lapsed insurance plans, seeking to retain business and customers.

Until October 17, individuals can revive eligible policies by paying pending premiums along with interest, but with a concession of up to 30 per cent on late fees. Late fees will be waived for micro-insurance plans aimed at low-income families.

Which policies qualify?

-The campaign is meant for individual and non-linked insurance policies.

-A lapsed policy can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium.

-The policy should still be within its overall term and premium-paying period. If someone bought a 10-year policy in 2020 with a five-year premium term but stopped paying in 2022, the plan can be revived as long as the overall term has not ended.

What is a lapsed policy? A policy does not lapse the moment you miss a premium. Insurers allow a grace period of: 15 days for monthly payment mode

30 days (minimum) for quarterly, half-yearly, or annual modes

If payment is not made even after this grace period, the policy is treated as lapsed. Once that happens, coverage and benefits such as death or maturity payouts are suspended until the plan is revived. How to make payments To revive a lapsed policy, the customer must clear: All unpaid premiums

Revival interest, which LIC currently pegs at around 9.5 per cent per annum, compounded half-yearly The campaign only provides a concession on the late fee/interest portion, not on the premiums themselves. For instance: