Have a lapsed LIC policy? Company offers discounts on fees to get you back

Which policies qualify?
What is a lapsed policy?
- 15 days for monthly payment mode
- 30 days (minimum) for quarterly, half-yearly, or annual modes
- If payment is not made even after this grace period, the policy is treated as lapsed. Once that happens, coverage and benefits such as death or maturity payouts are suspended until the plan is revived.
How to make payments
- All unpaid premiums
- Revival interest, which LIC currently pegs at around 9.5 per cent per annum, compounded half-yearly
- For unpaid premiums worth Rs 1.5 lakh, the interest may come to around Rs 24,500.
- Under this scheme, a maximum concession of Rs 4,000 is allowed in this premium band.
- So, the revival cost falls from about Rs 1.74 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh.
Points to keep in mind
- The maximum concession is capped between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, depending on the premium.
- For micro-insurance, the late fee waiver is 100 per cent.
- LIC may still require fresh medical tests or health reports, and those costs must be borne by the policyholder.
