Fantasy Cricket, rummy, poker illegal? How gaming ban impacts your money

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025— cleared by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday— has ushered a crackdown on real-money online games, banning them outright whether skill-based or chance-based. Violations can invite jail time (up to 3 years) and hefty fines (up to ₹1 crore), and promoters—including influencers—also face penalties. The legislation also prohibits advertisements for such games, and bars banks or financial entities from facilitating related transaction.

Beyond legality, the proposed rules could have direct implications for your wallet, savings, and investments.

Unlike earlier court rulings, there’s no longer a distinction between skill-based games (fantasy sports like Dream11) and chance-based games (betting, lotteries, casinos). Both are now treated as gambling if money is staked.

The only carve-out: e-sports, which do not involve money stakes. PF takeaway: If you were spending on fantasy cricket or poker thinking it was “legal skill play,” your money is now at risk. Clear Demarcation: E-Sports vs. Online Money Games The bill draws a sharp line: E-sports – Recognised as competitive, skill-based games under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. Outcomes depend on strategy, dexterity, and mental agility — not wagers. Think of them like cricket or chess, but digital. Online social games – Games without real-money stakes (like casual mobile games) remain legal but require registration.

Online money games – Any game involving stakes or wagers (whether based on skill or chance) is banned. This includes fantasy sports, poker, rummy, and betting-style apps. "The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 distinguishes between e-sports, online social games, and online money games. E-sports are recognized as competitive skill-based games and will be regulated by a proposed National e-Sports Authority under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Online social games, which do not involve monetary stakes, must be registered and follow safety guidelines. In contrast, online money games which involve wagering or stakes, regardless of whether they are skill-based or involve chance are completely banned due to concerns over addiction, fraud, and financial harm. This classification aims to promote safe gaming while curbing exploitative practices," said Nidhi Singh, Partner, IndiaLaw LLP.

How Much Could You Save? Studies suggest that young adults in urban India spend anywhere between ₹2,000–₹10,000 per month on real-money gaming apps. For many, this rivals a SIP contribution. Without gaming expenses: A 25-year-old saving ₹5,000 per month instead of spending it on gaming could accumulate ₹49 lakh in 20 years (assuming 12% equity returns). That’s the difference between losing money on bets and building long-term wealth. 3. Contested Space: Skill-Based Games & Legal Uncertainty The Supreme Court had earlier upheld skill-based games as a legitimate trade protected under Article 19(1)(g). This made apps like rummy, poker, and fantasy cricket legally defensible.

But the new bill proposes a blanket ban on all money games, skill or chance. If passed, it will: Close the door on “side incomes” some players claimed from fantasy leagues.

Impact investors in gaming startups (MPL, Dream11, Games24x7).

Potentially reduce advertising earnings for celebrities endorsing such platforms. Investor takeaway: If you hold mutual funds or stocks exposed to gaming startups or their tech partners, regulatory risk just shot up. "Indian courts have historically upheld a clear legal distinction between games of skill and games of chance, repeatedly affirming that skill-based games are legally valid. However, the bill removes this distinction by defining “online money games” to include any online game, whether based on skill, chance, or a mix of both, where users pay money or stakes with an expectation of monetary rewards, effectively nullifying the established jurisprudence. Therefore, we may see major Indian online gaming companies contesting this bill in Indian Courts if it were to be passed by parliament in its current form," said Suhana Islam Murshedd, Partner, AQUILAW.

"The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 leaves no carve-out for fantasy or other skill-based apps. Section 3 prohibits offering, aiding or engaging in any “online money game.” Clause 2 defines such games as those where users deposit money with the expectation of monetary or equivalent return. This definition makes no distinction between skill and chance. Accordingly, fantasy platforms like Dream11 or MPL fall within the prohibition, since they involve monetary stakes and returns, and are legally treated at par with betting or gambling apps," said Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner, Vis Legis Law Practice. Offshore Platforms Under the Radar

The Bill applies even to platforms operating from abroad but accessible in India. Websites and apps like Parimatch or Stake can be blocked.

Banks and payment gateways are barred from processing their transactions. "The Bill does curb the operations of international Real Money Gaming (RMG) platforms like ‘Parimatch’ and ‘Stake’ that operate from offshore jurisdictions. The government enforces this through mechanisms including blocking access to such platforms, prohibiting financial transactions associated with them, and granting authorities powers for warrantless searches, seizures, and arrests. It also imposes severe penalties on operators and facilitators, and takes action against surrogate advertisers and intermediaries enabling these offshore platforms to function in India. These measures aim to control and restrict offshore RMG operations despite their foreign base," said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris.

PF takeaway: Even if you try to bypass the rules with an international app, your transactions may get blocked or flagged—putting your money in limbo. Strong Enforcement Mechanisms Blocking access: Government can block apps and websites under IT Act, 2000 (s.69A).

Financial cut-off: Payment channels will be shut for RMG.

Search and seizure: Authorities can conduct warrantless searches, including in digital spaces.

Penalties: Up to ₹1 crore fine or 3 years in jail for violators.

PF takeaway: If you are an active user of such platforms, you risk not only financial loss but also potential legal consequences. Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co explains how the government plans to enforce this through the following mechanisms:

• Blocking Access: The government can block public access to any "computer resource" related to online money gaming services. This means websites and apps like 'Parimatch' and 'Stake' can be made inaccessible to users in India. • Prohibiting Financial Transactions: The Bill forbids banks, financial institutions, and any other payment facilitators from processing transactions for any online money gaming service. This measure is designed to cut off the flow of money to and from these platforms. • Banning Advertisements: It will be illegal to create or distribute any advertisement in any media that directly or indirectly promotes online money games.

• Investigation and Seizure: Authorized officers can investigate offenses and have the power to enter any place, "whether physical or digital," search, and arrest without a warrant any person suspected of committing an offense under the Act. • Severe Penalties: Any person who offers an online money gaming service in violation of the law can face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to one crore rupees. Similar penalties apply to those who facilitate funds or advertise these services. Advertisements, Sponsorships, and Endorsements Banned Sections 6–7 prohibit ads, sponsorships, and surrogate promotions of online money games.

Celebrities or influencers endorsing such platforms can also face action. PF takeaway: You’ll see fewer gaming ads during cricket matches or on social media, which reduces the lure of spending on these games.

What This Means for Your Wallet "The legislation is also designed to bring international betting platforms within its net. Services offered from abroad but accessible in India will be treated in the same way as domestic operators. The government has provided multiple levers of enforcement, ranging from blocking financial transactions and advertising, to criminal sanctions including fines and jail terms. In addition, regulators and enforcement officers have been given authority to block access to unlicensed platforms and to act against promoters or endorsers who advertise them. The message appears to be clear - offshore operators that target Indian players with money-based games will be subject to the same restrictions as local firms," said Ankit Sahni, Partner, Ajay Sahni & Associates.