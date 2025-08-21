Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

Revision could mean some customers will take longer to accumulate points they planned to use for discounts

SBI Card
SBI Card
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Card will on September 1 revise its rewards programme to discontinue offers and points for specific categories of spending.

What changes from September?

 
Customers holding the following SBI credit cards will not earn reward points when they spend on digital gaming platforms or make government-related transactions:
  • Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card 
  • Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT 
  • Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME
This means purchases such as online gaming credits, app-based in-game payments, or payments made via government portals will not add to the customer’s rewards balance.  ALSO READ | How IndiGo's new credit card can cut your travel costs

Why the change matters

 
Reward points are redeemed for discounts, vouchers, or merchandise and they influence how customers choose a card. By excluding categories such as gaming and government portals, SBI Card is narrowing the scope of where users can earn points.
 
Industry watchers say such changes are not uncommon. Banks regularly review spending patterns and profitability before tweaking reward structures. Transactions routed through government portals and gaming platforms often carry lower margins for issuers, making them less lucrative to incentivise.  ALSO READ | Sharing your credit card for rewards? It could trigger a tax headache

What cardholders should do

 
For those who frequently use their SBI cards in these categories, the revision could mean slower accumulation of reward points. Customers may consider:
 
  • Redeeming existing points before the change to avoid confusion later. 
  • Reviewing the revised terms on the SBI Card website to see if other categories are affected. 
  • With credit card reward structures evolving rapidly, cardholders will need to track changes closely to maximise benefits.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fantasy Cricket, rummy, poker illegal? How gaming ban impacts your money

Fund review: HDFC Short term debt fund

Premium

Earnings recovery can revive value funds, invest with 5-year horizon

EPFO reports record net addition of 2.2 mn members in June, up 13.46%

Personal or smuggled? Things to know while carrying gold from abroad

Topics :SBI CardsSBI CardBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story