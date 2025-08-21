SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

SBI Card will on September 1 revise its rewards programme to discontinue offers and points for specific categories of spending.

This means purchases such as online gaming credits, app-based in-game payments, or payments made via government portals will not add to the customer’s rewards balance.

Why the change matters

Reward points are redeemed for discounts, vouchers, or merchandise and they influence how customers choose a card. By excluding categories such as gaming and government portals, SBI Card is narrowing the scope of where users can earn points.

Industry watchers say such changes are not uncommon. Banks regularly review spending patterns and profitability before tweaking reward structures. Transactions routed through government portals and gaming platforms often carry lower margins for issuers, making them less lucrative to incentivise.

What cardholders should do

For those who frequently use their SBI cards in these categories, the revision could mean slower accumulation of reward points. Customers may consider: