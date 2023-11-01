Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Regalia credit card: Lounge access restricted, will depend on spend

HDFC Regalia credit card: Lounge access restricted, will depend on spend

Cardholders who spend Rs 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

 Complimentary lounge access at airport lounges within and outside India cannot be used on HDFC Regalia  Card as of December 1, 2023.

Only cardholders who spend Rs 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit. 

What this means: 
HDFC Regalia will give you up to 2 complimentary lounge access vouchers per quarter on spending 1 lakh in a  calendar quarter.If a user fails to meet spending criteria in a quarter they will not be eligible to claim a lounge access voucher. Instead of a regular benefit, they have made lounge access a quarterly milestone benefit.

Why do banks devalue credit cards?
 
Usually, most credit cards go through several changes to their terms and conditions, rewards program and structure, introductory offers, annual fees, eligibility criteria etc. through their life-cycle. Some changes may be minor, but others can significantly devalue a credit card.  The current move by HDFC Bank will make lounge access exclusive for their premium customers again and probably reduce the long queues outside airport lounges in India.

The bank said that after the users meet the spending criteria, they have to visit the Regalia SmartBuy page and Lounge Benefits page, and Lounge access voucher to claim the benefits. 

These vouchers will be useful to access lounges in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Pune.


How to use Lounge access vouchers:
1. Spend Rs.1 Lakh or more in a calendar quarter (Jan-Mar | Apr-June | Jul-Sept | OctDec)
2. On meeting the spends criteria, please visit Regalia SmartBuy page >> Lounge
Benefits >> Lounge access voucher
3. Click on “generate voucher” to receive your voucher via SMS/E-mail.
4. Click on the link on the SMS/E-mail to open E-voucher in PDF format
5. This E-voucher contains a QR code which has to be scanned at the lounge terminal.
(Managed by DreamFolks

Lounge access outside India:
1. You can apply for Priority Pass for self and add on members once you complete minimum 4 retail transactions on your HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card.
2. Using Priority Pass, you and your add on member can together avail up to 6 Complimentary Lounge Access per calendar year, outside India.
3. If you exceed the 6 Complimentary visits, you will be charged at US $27 + GST per visit

If there are guest accompanying you for lounge access, your credit card would be charged at US $27 + GST per visit

These charges will be billed on your later statement post the date of visit & this transaction will not accrue Reward Points.  The currency conversion rate would be as per the exchange rate on the day of billing.

"The most basic thing to do is to be aware of the kind of rewards and benefits your card offers, to derive maximum value out of your card. Do use your reward points regularly and don’t just keep accumulating them. You also need to stay informed of any kind of changes on your credit card that can adversely impact these benefits, like changes to the rewards structure, milestone benefits, annual fees etc," said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards Business, Paisabazaar.

Also Read

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Nothing Phone 2 launch on July 11: Watch livestream, know expected specs

Nothing announces pre-order for Phone (2) ahead of launch: Details here

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

Reliance Retail, SBI Cards collaborate to launch Reliance SBI credit card

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

Institutional shareholder dissent in Nifty-50 firms drops by 30% this year

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: 5 convenient ways to submit your life certificate

Low free float behind rally in most mid-cap, small-cap stocks: Kotak study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFCcredit card points

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story