HDFC Regalia credit card: Lounge access restricted, will depend on spend

HDFC Regalia will give you up to 2 complimentary lounge access vouchers per quarter on spending 1 lakh in a calendar quarter.If a user fails to meet spending criteria in a quarter they will not be eligible to claim a lounge access voucher. Instead of a regular benefit, they have made lounge access a quarterly milestone benefit.



Why do banks devalue credit cards?



Usually, most credit cards go through several changes to their terms and conditions, rewards program and structure, introductory offers, annual fees, eligibility criteria etc. through their life-cycle. Some changes may be minor, but others can significantly devalue a credit card. The current move by HDFC Bank will make lounge access exclusive for their premium customers again and probably reduce the long queues outside airport lounges in India.

These vouchers will be useful to access lounges in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Pune.

How to use Lounge access vouchers:

1. Spend Rs.1 Lakh or more in a calendar quarter (Jan-Mar | Apr-June | Jul-Sept | OctDec)

2. On meeting the spends criteria, please visit Regalia SmartBuy page >> Lounge

Benefits >> Lounge access voucher

3. Click on “generate voucher” to receive your voucher via SMS/E-mail.

4. Click on the link on the SMS/E-mail to open E-voucher in PDF format

5. This E-voucher contains a QR code which has to be scanned at the lounge terminal.

(Managed by DreamFolks

Lounge access outside India:

1. You can apply for Priority Pass for self and add on members once you complete minimum 4 retail transactions on your HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card.

2. Using Priority Pass, you and your add on member can together avail up to 6 Complimentary Lounge Access per calendar year, outside India.

3. If you exceed the 6 Complimentary visits, you will be charged at US $27 + GST per visit

If there are guest accompanying you for lounge access, your credit card would be charged at US $27 + GST per visit

These charges will be billed on your later statement post the date of visit & this transaction will not accrue Reward Points. The currency conversion rate would be as per the exchange rate on the day of billing.

"The most basic thing to do is to be aware of the kind of rewards and benefits your card offers, to derive maximum value out of your card. Do use your reward points regularly and don’t just keep accumulating them. You also need to stay informed of any kind of changes on your credit card that can adversely impact these benefits, like changes to the rewards structure, milestone benefits, annual fees etc," said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards Business, Paisabazaar.

Complimentary lounge access at airport lounges within and outside India cannot be used on HDFC Regalia Card as of December 1, 2023.Only cardholders who spend Rs 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit.