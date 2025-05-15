Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indian Bank launches 2 new fixed deposit schemes, ends two other plans

Indian Bank launches 2 new fixed deposit schemes, ends two other plans

IND SECURE and IND GREEN offer rates of up to more than 7% for general customers

Indian Bank
Photo: Wikipedia
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Indian Bank has introduced two new fixed deposit (FD) schemes, IND SECURE and IND GREEN, effective May 8. It has discontinued the IND SUPER 400 Days and IND SUPREME 300 Days schemes.
 
New fixed deposit schemes
 
IND SECURE (444 days):
 
Interest rates:
 
  • General public: 7.15 per cent per annum 
  • Senior citizens: 7.65 per cent per annum 
  • Super senior citizens: 7.90 per cent per annum

  Investment range: Minimum Rs 1,000 up to less than Rs 3 crore    Validity: Open for investment until September 30, 2025

 
IND GREEN (555 days):
 
Interest rates:
 
  • General public: 6.80 per cent per annum 
  • Senior citizens: 7.30 per cent per annum
  • Super senior citizens: 7.55 per cent per annum
 
Investment range: Minimum Rs 1,000 up to less than Rs 3 crore
 
Validity: Open for investment until September 30, 2025
 
These schemes are available in the form of FD or money multiplier deposit with callable options. IND GREEN is designed to promote sustainable development while providing guaranteed returns, according to Indian Bank.
 
Discontinued FD schemes
 
As of May 8, 2025, Indian Bank has discontinued the following schemes:
 
IND SUPER 400 Days
 
IND SUPREME 300 Days
 
No new deposits will be accepted under these schemes. Existing deposits will continue to earn interest as per the agreed terms until maturity.
 
Revised standard FD interest rates
 
Indian Bank has updated its standard fixed deposit interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The revised rates are effective from May 8, 2025. Below is the detailed table of interest rates and tenures provided by the bank
 
Revision of Interest Rates on Retail Domestic & NRO Term Deposit
  
Period / Tenor of Deposit
 Less than Rs.3 crore
Revised Rate
(% per annum )
7 days to 14 days 2.8
15 days to 29 days 2.8
30 days to 45 days 3
46 days to 90 days 3.25
91 days to 120 days 3.5
121 days to 180 days 3.85
181 days to less than 9 months 4.5
9 months to less than 1 year other than 300 Days. 4.75
1 year 6.1
444 days 7.15*
555 Days 6.80*
Above 1 year to less than 2 years other than 444 days & 555 days 7.1
2 years to less than 3 years 6.7
3 years to less than 5 years 6.25
5 year 6.25
Above 5 years 6.1
  Foreclosure charges
 
Premature withdrawal in the new FD schemes, IND SECURE and IND GREEN, is allowed, but may attract a penalty. Typically, interest is paid at 1 per cent lower than the applicable rate for the actual deposit period. No interest is paid if the deposit is withdrawn within seven days.

Topics :Indian BankFD ratesBS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

