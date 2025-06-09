New apartment buyers beware: Only 60% of what you pay for is usable area

Why Your 1,200 sq. ft. Flat Feels Smaller: The Hidden Impact of Loading If you’ve ever felt like your new apartment felt smaller than what was promised, you're not alone—and you're not wrong either. According to new research by real estate consultancy firm Anarock, the average loading factor in apartments across India’s top seven cities has climbed from 31% in 2019 to 40% in Q1 2025. This means only 60% of the space you pay for is actually usable (carpet area). The rest goes into shared spaces like lobbies, elevators, staircases, clubhouses, and more.

What is Loading factor?

It’s the difference between the super built-up area (what builders advertise) and the carpet area (the usable space inside your apartment). The formula is: Loading % = (Super Built-up Area - Carpet Area) ÷ Carpet Area × 100 So if you’re paying for 1,300 sq. ft. and only 1,000 sq. ft. is usable, you’re facing a 30% loading. City-wise Loading in Q1 2025 "While RERA now requires developers to mention the total carpet area provided to homebuyers, no law currently limits the loading factor in projects. Q1 2025 readings show that 60% of the total space within their apartment homebuyers in the top 7 cities pay for now is liveable space, and the remaining 40% is common areas - elevators, lobbies, staircases, clubhouses, amenities, terraces, and so on. The average loading percentage was 31% back in 2019," said Dr. Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head - Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group.

Why is loading increasing? Developers are packing in more premium amenities—clubhouses, rooftop gardens, grand entrances, larger lifts, and fire safety structures—due to rising buyer expectations. But these shared spaces inflate the super built-up area, and you foot the bill. "In the past, a loading of 30% or less was thought to be typical," said Dr. Thakur. "Today, higher amenity loading has become the norm across most projects, partly because homebuyers are no longer satisfied with basic lifestyle amenities - they expect fitness centres, clubhouses, park-like gardens, and grand lobbies. Collectively, these features may improve comfort, community liveability, and also resale value; however, homebuyers effectively lose on actual usable space within their apartments. "

Essential infrastructure in modern housing projects now typically includes more lifts with bigger passenger capacities, amplified utility areas, and fire escapes that meet regulatory safety protocols. In high-density urban developments, optimizing space for both private and shared use is crucial for a better living experience and long-term value, making some level of extra loading an inescapable fact of life. “In most cases, buyers across cities, except in Maharashtra, are unaware of how much they pay towards the overall usable space within their apartment. Respective state RERAs should ideally enforce provisions wherein each project clearly mentions how much buyers are paying for the total usable space within the apartment, and for the amenities.”

Among the top 7 cities, Bengaluru has seen the highest percentile jump in average loading over the last seven years – from 30% in 2019 to 41% in Q1 2025. In 2022, it was 35%. This dovetails with the increasingly higher saturation of modern amenities that developers now include to cater to the higher lifestyle ask in the IT hub. MMR continues to see the highest loading among the top 7 cities with 43% in Q1 2025. The region has seen the average loading percentage grow steadily over the years - from 33% in 2019 to 39% in 2022, and 43% in Q1 2025.

Chennai, on the other hand, has the least average loading rise in Q1 2025 with 36%, aligning with a city-specific demand profile where homebuyers prefer to pay more for usable space within their homes rather than for common areas. In 2019, Chennai's average loading percentage was 30%, like Bengaluru. It gradually rose to 32% in 2022 and further to 36% in Q1 2025. In NCR, the average loading percentage rose from 31% in 2019 to 37% in 2022, and to 41% in Q1 2025. In Pune, it was 32% in 2019, rose to 36% in 2022, and stood at 40% in Q1 2025.

Hyderabad saw average loading percentage increase from 30% in 2019 to 33% in 2022, and to 38% in Q1 2025. Why this matters: Higher EMI for lesser space: You're effectively paying for 1,300 sq. ft. but living in just 1,000 sq. ft. Reduced resale value: Carpet area matters more in resale than inflated super built-up claims. Misleading comparisons: Builders may offer similar price-per-sq. ft. rates, but one might give you 100 sq. ft. more carpet area than another. Kolkata too saw its average loading factor increase from 30% in 2019 to 35% in 2022, and further to 39% in Q1 2025.