High expense ratio erodes mutual funds' net return, so monitor cost

Until this is implemented, investors need to watch out for their own interests. Belapurkar emphasises that investors who work with distributors should inquire about the merits of a switch. “Ask your distributor how the switch adds value to your portfolio,” he says. He adds that investing in an NFO is acceptable only if it brings unique value to the portfolio that an existing fund can’t provide. In most cases, investors are better off sticking with established funds that have a proven track record.

At times, distributors switch investors from a fund with a lower total expense ratio (TER) to one with a higher TER, often a new fund offer (NFO). This practice has caught Sebi’s attention. According to Sebi’s consultation paper, 27 per cent of the flows into NFOs come from such switching from existing funds. To discourage this practice, Sebi has proposed that if a distributor switches a customer from a lower TER scheme to a higher TER scheme, his commission will be based on the lower TER.