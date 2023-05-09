close

Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

However, supplement this plan with an individual term policy for enhanced security

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Life insurance
Premium

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company has recently launched a group term cover for the customers of the post office and India Post Payments Bank. This cover is available in two variants priced at Rs 2,584 and Rs 5,168 (inclusive of GST) for a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.
How does it work?
Group term insurance is offered to an affinity group — employees of a company, customers of a bank, members of a club or an association, etc.
life insurance policy Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

