Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

In this section

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

Travel secured: The insurance cover you must buy before heading out

Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

In a first: Bajaj Allianz set to launch surety bonds on December 19

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

More risk in our book helps us become more agile: MD, Bajaj Allianz Life

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company has recently launched a group term cover for the customers of the post office and India Post Payments Bank. This cover is available in two variants priced at Rs 2,584 and Rs 5,168 (inclusive of GST) for a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

Group term insurance is offered to an affinity group — employees of a company, customers of a bank, members of a club or an association, etc.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com