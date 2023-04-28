Need quick credit for short tenure? Consider loan against fixed deposit

In this section

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

I-T dept releases offline forms for ITR 1, 4 for fiscal year 2022-2023

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

Flows into NRI deposits surge in April-Sept, but outstanding amount falling

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

Fixed or floating rate? Choose floating-rate car loan if you plan to prepay

Bandhan Bank offers 7.5% interest rate on retail FDs for limited period

One form of loan that has caught the eye of retail borrowers in recent times is loan against fixed deposits (FDs). According to data from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) April 2023 bulletin, this form of loan witnessed an unprecedented surge of 43 per cent during the 2022-23 financial year, making it one of the fastest-growing retail loan products in the country. The outstanding portfolio of this form of loan had soared to ~1.13 trillion by February 2023.

If you have an FD and want a loan, the bank will lien-mark the FD and give you the money. Banks charge an interest rate that is 100-200 basis points higher than the interest paid by the FD.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The loan to value (LTV) ratio (the value of loan given versus value of the collateral) is high at 85-95 per cent

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com