Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

“From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes…I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list,” says Singh, an Instagram influencer and actor.

When Dolly Singh walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week, the spotlight was on Indian content creators. Singh, 34, is one of the most recognizable faces of that profession. Her short social media videos ‘Spill the Sass’ and 'Dollyverse' talk about affordable fashion, and the characters she plays poke fun at everyday life.