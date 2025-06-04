June 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

June brings deadlines to finish work for complying with tax submission deadlines. Staying informed and adhering to these dates is essential to avoid penalties and ensure financial planning.

Advance tax payment: June 15

The first installment of advance tax for Assessment Year 2026-27 is due by June 15. Individuals with an estimated tax liability exceeding Rs 10,000 for the financial year must pay 15 per cent of their total tax liability by this date. Timely payment helps in avoiding interest penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act.

Issuance of TDS certificates: June 15

Other important deadlines June 7: Last date to deposit Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for May 2025. June 10: Due date for filing the professional tax return for May 2025. June 11: Deadline for filing GSTR-1 for May 2025 for taxpayers with turnover above Rs 5 crore. June 29: Last date for electronic submission of information related to the transfer of shares or interest in a foreign company/entity under Section 9(1) (i) of the Income Tax Act for AY 2025-26. June 30: Deadline for submitting challans and statements for TDS under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for May 2025.