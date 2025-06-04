Home / Finance / Personal Finance / June 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

June 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

Completing these tasks in compliance will impact your tax refunds, returns and penalties

income tax itr taxation
Representative Picture
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
June brings deadlines to finish work for complying with tax submission deadlines. Staying informed and adhering to these dates is essential to avoid penalties and ensure financial planning.
 

Advance tax payment: June 15

 
The first installment of advance tax for Assessment Year 2026-27 is due by June 15. Individuals with an estimated tax liability exceeding Rs 10,000 for the financial year must pay 15 per cent of their total tax liability by this date. Timely payment helps in avoiding interest penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act.
 

Issuance of TDS certificates: June 15

 
Employers are required to issue Form 16 (for salary income) and Form 16A (for non-salary income) to employees and other deductees by June 15, 2025, for FY25. These certificates are essential for accurate Income Tax Return (ITR) filing.  ALSO READ | Sept 15 is new deadline to file ITR but that's not for everyone: Here's why 

Other important deadlines

 
June 7: Last date to deposit Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for May 2025.
 
June 10: Due date for filing the professional tax return for May 2025.
 
June 11: Deadline for filing GSTR-1 for May 2025 for taxpayers with turnover above Rs 5 crore.
 
June 29: Last date for electronic submission of information related to the transfer of shares or interest in a foreign company/entity under Section 9(1) (i) of the Income Tax Act for AY 2025-26.
 
June 30: Deadline for submitting challans and statements for TDS under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for May 2025.
 
Last date to submit Form-1 for the Equalisation Levy on goods and e-commerce supply/services for AY 2025–26.
 
Deadline for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to furnish Form No. 64C to unit holders regarding income distributed.  ALSO READ | Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know
 

Extended ITR filing deadline

 
The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for FY25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025. This extension provides taxpayers additional time to gather necessary documents and ensure accurate filing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unsafe building? MHADA offers Rs 20,000 monthly rent and temporary housing

Sept 15 is new deadline to file ITR but that's not for everyone: Here's why

Paatal Lok's actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys Rs 10 cr flat in Andheri West

Emkay bets Rs 1,000 cr on small and mid-caps with New Growth Engine Fund

Premium

Gold loans: Quick disbursal, low rates, flexible repayment options

Topics :Income Tax filingITR filing last dayIncome Tax departmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story