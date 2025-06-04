India's top women artists: 87-yr old Arpita Singh tops with Rs 23 cr sales

The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List not only celebrates business acumen and philanthropic spirit but also shines a vibrant light on a powerful collection of women artists who are profoundly reshaping the contemporary Indian art landscape. With their combined turnover exceeding Rs 40 crore, these artists are not just creators of beauty; they are cultural architects, transcending traditional gallery spaces and market dynamics to spark crucial conversations on identity, history, and the intricate tapestry of human experience. Through their diverse styles and compelling narratives, they are painting and sculpting the future of creativity and innovation in India.

Leading this illustrious group is Arpita Singh (87, Delhi), a remarkable figure who transitioned from banking to become a modernist painter. Her figurative storytelling continues to captivate, achieving an astounding total sales figure of Rs 22.9 crore. Singh's artistic prominence is underscored by the sale of six lots of her artwork, with her most expensive painting, "Watching" (2004), significantly contributing to her status as a leading contemporary artist.

With a combined turnover exceeding INR 40 crore, they are not merely creating art; they are shaping the future of creativity and innovation. Joining her in the realm of figurative expression are other formidable talents: Bharti Kher (56, Delhi), generating Rs 4.7 crore, masterfully uses the bindi as a contemporary political statement, delving into themes of transformation, identity, and gender. Anjolie Ela Menon (84, Delhi), with Rs 3.7 crore, crafts ethereal figures, influenced by Renaissance art, that reflect profound themes of solitude and memory, often drawn from her childhood in Bengal. Celia Paul (65, London), achieving Rs 1.3 crore, offers intimate portraits of herself, her mother, family, and her lover, exploring self-identity and solitude with a delicate touch.

Rekha Rodwittiya (66, Vadodara), grossing Rs 0.4 crore, channels her powerful feminist activism directly onto her canvases, depicting not just women but their inherent struggles and unwavering resilience. Beyond figurative narratives, a cohort of artists pushes boundaries into abstraction and innovative forms: Nalini Malani (78, Mumbai), with an impressive Rs 4 crore turnover, is a trailblazer in abstraction. She pushes artistic boundaries with immersive installations and video art, powerfully addressing war, displacement, and violence against women, deeply shaped by her experiences during the Partition. Arpana Caur (70, Delhi), generating Rs 1 crore, distinctively fuses historical themes with contemporary social issues in her abstract works, often drawing inspiration from Sikh traditions.