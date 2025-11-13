Home loan rates start at 7.35% mid-November: Check top offers here

Public sector banks continue to lead the home loan market with relatively lower interest rates, while private lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs) remain slightly costlier options. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, as of 12 November 2025, most PSU lenders are offering home loans starting between 7.35 per cent and 7.55 per cent, depending on the borrower’s profile and loan amount.

Other key lenders such as Union Bank of India and Bank of India are offering loans starting from 7.35 per cent, while Punjab National Bank’s range begins at 7.45 per cent.

Some banks are extending additional concessions for specific categories:

· Canara Bank provides up to 5 basis points (bps) off for salaried borrowers maintaining salary accounts or for ready-to-move property proposals.

· UCO Bank offers an extra 0.05 per cent discount for women borrowers and 0.10 per cent for takeover loans.

These concessions, though small, can make a difference over long loan tenures.

Private banks widen rate gap

Rates at private sector banks have inched up slightly, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank among the few offering loans below 8 per cent, starting at 7.90 per cent and 7.65 per cent, respectively.