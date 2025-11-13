Centre clarifies family pension rules, says keep daughter's name in records

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has said that the name of a daughter must not be deleted from the family details of central government employees or pensioners, seeking to prevent errors and ensure fairness for eligible beneficiaries.

Clarification to avoid future disputes

DoPPW issued a clarification after several queries on whether a daughter’s name could be removed from the family list after an employee retires or in case of marriage. The DoPPW has made it clear that once a daughter’s name is included, it must remain on record permanently. The eligibility for receiving family pension will be assessed later, after the death of the pensioner or the existing family pensioner, as per the rules.

ALSO READ | Pension after compulsory retirement? Centre issues key clarification This measure aims to enhance transparency, reduce future disputes, and ensure that no rightful beneficiary is denied benefits due to missing documentation or outdated family details. What pension rules say Under Rule 50(15) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, every government servant must provide complete family particulars when joining service and keep them updated throughout their career. The list should include: Spouse (including those judicially separated)

Sons and daughters (whether from a current, deceased, or divorced spouse, or from void marriages)

Parents

Disabled siblings These details are to be submitted in Form 4 to the head of office and updated whenever there is a change in family status, such as marriage, birth, or adoption.