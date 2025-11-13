Pension can be cut only to fix clerical errors, says govt notification

The government has said that a pension or family pension sanctioned under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, cannot be reduced to the disadvantage of the pensioner. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), through a recent Office Memorandum (OM), clarified that only clerical mistakes can justify any downward revision and even those require prior approval if detected after two years.

According to the DoPPW, no ministry or department can arbitrarily revise or reduce an already authorised pension or family pension. If a clerical or factual mistake is discovered, for example, a miscalculation in basic pay or qualifying service, the department concerned may correct it. However, if the error surfaces more than two years after the pension was first sanctioned or revised, the change can only be made with the department’s approval.

Overpayment and recovery rules clarified

The memorandum also addresses situations involving overpayment of pension. If excess payment arises from a genuine clerical mistake, the Department of Expenditure will decide whether the excess amount can be waived.

However, if overpayment occurs due to misrepresentation or false information by the pensioner or family pensioner, the department has the right to recover the excess. In such cases:

The pensioner may be asked to refund the amount within two months.

If not refunded, the excess will be recovered from future pension instalments, either in one go or through phased deductions.